Girls on the Run partners with brewing company for run

HIGHLAND — Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana is collaborating with Fuzzyline Brewing Co. to host a Fun Run Thursday.

Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m., the run begins at 6. The event is for all ages and consists of a 3-mile fun/run walk or a 1-mile walk.

Following the outdoor activities, participants are welcome to return to Fuzzyline at 2712 Condit St. in Highland for a raffle and to purchase food and drinks.

Fuzzyline will feature a special beer collaboration called “Fearless FemALE” with IBRU, the local homebrew club, in honor of Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana's 15th anniversary.

Because the event takes place during Fuzzyline’s business hours, this will not be a private event. Attendees who plan on participating in the walks/runs must register for the event. Attendees who intend on only coming to Fuzzyline to purchase “Fearless FemALE” do not need to register for this event.

Registration is $10 and available online and to attendees upon arrival to the event. Participants are urged to register online in advance to ensure that they receive a T-shirt in their size, along with more surprises.

"Girls on the Run continues to thrive in NWI because of the generous support of our community, said Jill Schlueter-Kim, executive director of Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana.

"We are grateful to both Fuzzyline and IBRU for sharing their time, resources and brewing talents with us."

Register for the Fuzzyline Fun Run:

About Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run inspires girls in third through eighth grades to improve their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind.

Trained coaches lead small teams through a 10-week curriculum that includes discussions, activities and running games. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event.

Throughout 2022, Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana will be celebrating its 15th anniversary and look forward to many more years of positively influencing the lives of girls in their communities.