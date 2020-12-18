Girls on the Run recognized for inspiring, empowering girls

GRIFFITH — Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana, a local nonprofit organization, has been awarded with the Living Our Values Award by its national headquarters, Girls on the Run International.

This award is given in honor of Monika Allen, a Girls on the Run volunteer coach who was best known for her colorful running tutus, vibrant personality and courageous spirit throughout her battle with brain cancer.

Monika impacted the lives of many through her optimism, strength and perseverance, serving as an inspiration to the Girls on the Run community and to people across the world battling cancer.

Monika embodied the Girls on the Run core values and gained national media attention in 2014 after standing up for herself and others when mocked by a national magazine for wearing a tutu while running a marathon. In January 2017, at the age of 38, Monika lost her battle with brain cancer.

In honor of Monika’s love for the organization and her passion for empowering others, a grant was established to recognize local Girls on the Run councils that embody the organization’s core values, display courageous leadership and demonstrate a commitment to provide life-changing programming to all girls.