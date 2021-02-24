Glacial threat lurks for Region homeowners as snow melts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It follows the path of least resistance," Ogden said.

Lake County Planning and Building Administrator Steve Nigro said his department works to head off problems such as these by making sure construction is handled correctly at the start and during renovations.

One preventative step is the installation of ice shields at the roof lines, which is a rubber underlay that helps prevent any dammed up water from finding its way into the building, he said. This is to be installed during new construction and when roofs are replaced.

The city of Valparaiso also requires ice shields and recommends homeowners experiencing problems to have an evaluation done of their insulation and roof venting with the aim of keeping the roofs as cold as possible to slow the melting, Building Commissioner Vicki Thrasher said.

Ogden said he already has heard from homeowners blaming their contractors or roofers when the real culprit is Mother Nature and a lack of maintenance.

Proper maintenance includes chipping out sections of the ice at the roof line to clear way for the water to flow off and to the ground, he said. Reducing the weight of the ice is also beneficial to the building.

"If the water has a place to go it won't come into your home," Ogden said.