Glacial threat lurks for Region homeowners as snow melts

HOBART — While the recent heavy snowfalls are over for now, they are posing a new threat to roofs across the Region as rising temperatures result in a troubling cycle of melting and refreezing, officials say.
"You're just adding ice on ice," Hobart Building Commissioner Jeremy Ogden said.
Ogden spoke shortly after returning from Velasquez Muffler & Brakes on Ridge Road, which experienced a roof collapse sometime overnight into Tuesday morning.
It is suspected that the weight of snow and ice played a role in the collapse in much the same way as last week's partial collapse of a barn roof elsewhere in the city, Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz said.
No one was inside the muffler shop when the roof gave way at the rear of the building, he said.
The city of Portage has not experienced any roofs collapsing this winter season, but there was a large commercial building at AmeriPlex at the Port that had enough snow on its flat roof that it affected the positioning of the suspended ceiling inside, city Building Commissioner Doug Sweeney said.
The problem was addressed by having the snow removed from the roof, he said.
"Those are the ones most susceptible of building up a lot of weight," Sweeney said of flat roofs.
Porter County Building Commissioner Mike Haller said he is unaware of any roof collapses caused by snow or ice in the unincorporated areas of the county this year or in recent memory.
Most modern homes at least are built with roof trusses designed to handle the weight of snow loads, he said. And there likely would be audible or visual signs of damage to walls or ceilings before a roof gave in completely.
In sharing news of the most recent roof collapse, the Hobart Fire Department posted on social media Tuesday: "Hopefully these structural incidents will be over with warmer weather upon us."
Ogden said the warmer weather poses a different sort of threat that homeowners should be paying attention to — the creation of ice dams.
"We're going to have a huge melt off today," he said Tuesday.
These daytime melts result in freezing at night, which is of particular concern when it occurs in gutters and at the end of roof lines, Ogden said. As the ice builds up at night, it not only become heavy, but also blocks water from flowing off the roof as snow continues to melt the following day.
This results in the dammed up water finding its way into homes and causing damage to ceilings and interior walls.
"It follows the path of least resistance," Ogden said.
Lake County Planning and Building Administrator Steve Nigro said his department works to head off problems such as these by making sure construction is handled correctly at the start and during renovations.
One preventative step is the installation of ice shields at the roof lines, which is a rubber underlay that helps prevent any dammed up water from finding its way into the building, he said. This is to be installed during new construction and when roofs are replaced.
The city of Valparaiso also requires ice shields and recommends homeowners experiencing problems to have an evaluation done of their insulation and roof venting with the aim of keeping the roofs as cold as possible to slow the melting, Building Commissioner Vicki Thrasher said.
Ogden said he already has heard from homeowners blaming their contractors or roofers when the real culprit is Mother Nature and a lack of maintenance.
Proper maintenance includes chipping out sections of the ice at the roof line to clear way for the water to flow off and to the ground, he said. Reducing the weight of the ice is also beneficial to the building.
"If the water has a place to go it won't come into your home," Ogden said.
Snow can also be cleared from the roof to reduce the amount of runoff when temperatures rise above freezing, but Haller warned there are risks.
There is not only the risk of slipping and falling while up on a snow and ice-covered roof, but the additional weight of a person or more can add to the threat posed by the already heavy load of the precipitation, he said.
Ogden said there are rake-like products designed to clear sections of the roof from the ground. But he warned of falling ice and ice cycles.
"They weigh a tremendous amount," he said.
If homeowners do find water entering their homes from the melt off, Ogden suggested seeking out help from insurance and specialized companies to dry it out as soon as possible.
One benefit of the warmer weather predicted over the next several days is that it should reduce the amount of ice and snow on buildings, which will lighten the load should more be on the way, he said.
"Mother Nature took care of us this week," Ogden said.