Glenn Robinson III returning to Region to host Father's Day event
alert urgent

Glenn Robinson III returning to Region to host Father's Day event

Seven-year NBA veteran Glenn Robinson III is returning to the Region to celebrate Father's Day two weeks ahead of schedule.

Robinson, 27, is inviting up to 75 people to an event honoring fathers through the ARI Foundation. "FUN WITH DAD" will be June 5 at Jak's Warehouse in Schererville, 221 U.S. 41, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jak's Warehouse is an event center with activities such as laser tag, go-karts, bumper cars, an arcade and more.

It is a free, public event open to 75 people who pre-register at arifoundation.org/rsvp/. A completed waiver is required for entry.

‘Know your why’: Glenn Robinson III focuses internally, works on ARI Foundation at NBA bubble

The ARI Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to empower fathers and provide resources to fatherless children and their families. Robinson started the foundation after the birth of his daughter Ari, short for Ariana, and the foundation stands for Angels are Real Indeed.

Through the foundation, Robinson has been able to donate Thanksgiving dinners in Gary, give back to the Sojourner Truth House, impact the lives of families around the holidays and create events for fathers and their children, such as the father and child survival skills day hosted at Belle Tire in Noblesville on Saturday. On Facebook, Robinson pledged to bring a similar event to Gary.

AARON FERGUSON: Glenn Robinson III climbs NBA ladder, bringing the Region with him

Robinson played in 23 games for the Sacramento Kings this season and averaged 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range. He was waived by the team on Feb. 24.

For more information on the ARI Foundation, visit arifoundation.org. Questions about the upcoming event can be emailed to angelsarerealindeed@gmail.com.

