Glenn Robinson III returning to Region to host Father's Day event

Seven-year NBA veteran Glenn Robinson III is returning to the Region to celebrate Father's Day two weeks ahead of schedule.

Robinson, 27, is inviting up to 75 people to an event honoring fathers through the ARI Foundation. "FUN WITH DAD" will be June 5 at Jak's Warehouse in Schererville, 221 U.S. 41, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jak's Warehouse is an event center with activities such as laser tag, go-karts, bumper cars, an arcade and more.

It is a free, public event open to 75 people who pre-register at arifoundation.org/rsvp/. A completed waiver is required for entry.

The ARI Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to empower fathers and provide resources to fatherless children and their families. Robinson started the foundation after the birth of his daughter Ari, short for Ariana, and the foundation stands for Angels are Real Indeed.