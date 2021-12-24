 Skip to main content
Gold coin boosts Salvation Army cause
Tommy Miller, who has been ringing Porter County Salvation Army bells for more than 20 years, was excited about getting this gold coin in the bucket during a shift at the Valparaiso Walmart store.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Porter County Salvation Army officials were dreaming of a gold Christmas, and it has come true again this year.

A gold coin worth $450 was dropped in a red kettle manned by Tommy Miller at the Valparaiso Walmart store.

Miller is a familiar face for Salvation Army supporters. He has rung the bell for more than 20 years, usually at the Walmart store. He is also a frequent foot soldier for the Salvation Army, volunteering his service for the food pantry and doing odds and ends.

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Northwest Indiana's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Miller was excited about getting the coin in his bucket, Development Director Angela Kalin said. He thought he saw a flash of gold but wasn’t sure. It’s a big help.

“We’re behind in our goal at this point,” Kalin said Thursday afternoon. The official goal is $102,000. “We’re calling it a nail-biter.”

The Salvation Army uses donations from the Red Kettle campaign to fund services like the food pantry, coats, disaster relief and youth programs.

Wrapped around the gold coin in Miller’s bucket was a poem called “Bright Metal.”

Gold coins in Salvation Army kettles aren’t unheard of. “We get one every year,” Kalin said.

When the kettles are collected, a team of Salvation Army employees sorts through the donations before taking the money to Horizon Bank to be counted and deposited.

“This year, we got a Catholic St. Jude keychain,” Kalin said. Some jewelry, including gold rings, has been donated in the past. Those items are taken to a pawn shop.

Foreign coins are deposited, too. This year, the Salvation Army received a coin minted in Jordan, she said.

The Salvation Army has found big help from another source, too.

For the last 10 years, the Thomas Jefferson Middle School Builders Club, sponsored by the Valparaiso Sunrise Kiwanis club and teachers Kristen Janowiak and Nikki Haines, recently rang bells for six hours. The students raised an all-time high of $600. The club also purchased Christmas gifts for five families.

Wrapped poem

The coin was wrapped in paper with the following with the following poem:

“Bright Metal”

Three Wise Men came and one brought gold,

Far away land, when times were old

Sought for a Mother and her Child,

Holiest King, yet infant mild.

Refrain: Two Thousand Years have come and fled,

Still in the Manger, we are led.

Plowshares were taken from a Sword.

Bright Metal Once again serves our Lord.

We offer gifts to praise his Name,

One of those gifts is still the same.

Crown of bright stars in the desert sky,

Bethlehem town, our Saviour is nigh.

Refrain

Sweet Baby Jesus, all watch him lay,

Dog in the Moonlight, Cows on the hay.

Least of my brethren that you can see,

What’s done for them, is thus done for me.

Refrain:

Life in the New Times, Life in the Old,

Still seek for Jesus, Still bring him Gold,

For the poor masses in evil plight,

Shine of Bright Metal brings the Christ’s Light.

