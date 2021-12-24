Gold coin boosts Salvation Army cause

VALPARAISO — Porter County Salvation Army officials were dreaming of a gold Christmas, and it has come true again this year.

A gold coin worth $450 was dropped in a red kettle manned by Tommy Miller at the Valparaiso Walmart store.

Miller is a familiar face for Salvation Army supporters. He has rung the bell for more than 20 years, usually at the Walmart store. He is also a frequent foot soldier for the Salvation Army, volunteering his service for the food pantry and doing odds and ends.

Miller was excited about getting the coin in his bucket, Development Director Angela Kalin said. He thought he saw a flash of gold but wasn’t sure. It’s a big help.

“We’re behind in our goal at this point,” Kalin said Thursday afternoon. The official goal is $102,000. “We’re calling it a nail-biter.”

The Salvation Army uses donations from the Red Kettle campaign to fund services like the food pantry, coats, disaster relief and youth programs.

Wrapped around the gold coin in Miller’s bucket was a poem called “Bright Metal.”