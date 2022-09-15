Golden Arches coming to development near I-65

CROWN POINT — In what is projected to be one in a number of developments in the Beacon Hill Business District, McDonald's broke ground Thursday for a restaurant at the southeast corner of 109th Avenue and Delaware Parkway.

The 4,700-square-foot eatery, scheduled for completion by the end of this year, joins a number of businesses already there or planned for that area.

Owner-operator Jack Lubeznik explained that this is his company’s 23rd restaurant in Northwest Indiana and Chicago. This latest eatery will feature the most current technology and amenities.

“We’ll be using the newest and best equipment McDonald's has to offer,” Lubeznik said.

Dave Furman, president of the McDonald's Restaurant Management Corp., cited the location’s proximity to the Borman Expressway and I-65, adding, “There’s already a lot of development on Broadway. This is an excellent site for continued development.”

Just east of the McDonald's, there are plans for TownePlace Suites, a hotel owned by Marriott, and a Texas Roadhouse.

Also coming to that area is a University of Chicago micro-hospital. That 130,000-square-foot facility will be located at 10855 Virginia St.

Crown Point Mayor Pete Land described the area as being in “prime development mode.” He noted, “There’s a lot of development, and much more to come.”

The mayor cited a large residential development coming to the area, with the city installing sidewalks and other infrastructure to connect people to these nearby businesses.

“We’re doing our part as well,” Land said.

Mark Lopez, chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, cited the “spirit of cooperation” between the city administration and Mrvan’s office in the development of the 109th Avenue intersection.

The whole idea of this project, Lopez said, was to “attract this very type of investment.”

Furman said the new McDonald's will feature drive-thru service, delivery, kiosk, table service, curbside and the traditional counter service. Patrons may also use the McDonald's app to order food.

State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, who travels I-65, said she appreciates the “easy off, easy on” aspect of having a McDonald's near the interstate. She thanked Lubeznik and Furman for investing in the region and creating jobs.

Furman estimated the restaurant will create 80 jobs. That, Lubeznik said, includes entry-level and managerial positions.

Lubeznik, whose company has operated for more than 60 years, said he’s wanted to come to Crown Point for a long time.

“We can’t wait to grow and develop together and offer job opportunities in the area,” the owner-operator said.

Powers & Sons Construction Company, of Gary, is general contractor on the project. Claude Powers, the company’s chief operating officer, called this project “very exciting.”

The family company has been operating for more than 55 years, Powers said, and 35 years ago the company worked on its first Lubeznik McDonald's in Gary.

Lubeznik owns McDonald's restaurants in Hammond, East Chicago, Gary, Portage, Chesterton, Burns Harbor, Valparaiso and Chicago.

Former Mayor David Uran, now president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, praised the project as good for both the city and Northwest Indiana.

“It’s another site for people in Northwest Indiana to stop and have a great meal,” Uran said.

In an age of many eateries, Lubeznik said, the key to success is having good employees.

“We’re a people business serving hamburgers,” he said. “You have to find great people, train and develop great people and then retain those great people.”

