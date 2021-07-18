Golf carts could shift from links to streets

WHITING — Golf carts soon could cruise freely on most city streets if an ordinance is adopted by the City Council.

"A handful of people have obtained golf carts so we're looking to regulate them with the anticipation that more people will be obtaining them in the future," Mayor Steve Spebar said.

City Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at large, introduced an ordinance at the council's most recent meeting. It could be considered on a second and perhaps final reading as soon as the council's next meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

"The council feels that we can implement something to allow people to own a golf cart for their short trips in town and do it safely," he said.

Sarvanidis estimated he knows of between 10 and 15 golf carts already in the city, but he said people have been afraid to take them out with no ordinance on the books allowing their use on streets.

If the ordinance is adopted, golf carts will be allowed to operate the same as other vehicles in the city, with some exceptions.

"We're not going to allow them on Indianapolis Boulevard," Sarvanidis said. "Obviously we can't, that's a state highway."