Golf carts could soon nativate Valpo streets

VALPARAISO — Golf carts might soon be navigating downtown streets and other places in the city if a proposed ordinance moves forward.

The City Council got its first look Monday night at a measure that would regulate golf carts on city streets. The city is the latest in a growing list of communities that would permit such traffic.

City Attorney Patrick Lyp said Valparaiso used ordinances in Chesterton, Crown Point and Portage as models in crafting an ordinance tailored to Valparaiso’s circumstances. Porter County officials are planning their own golf cart ordinance, he said.

Golf carts would be banned on major roads like Calumet Avenue, Lincolnway, LaPorte Avenue, U.S. 30, Ind. 49, Ind. 130, Morgan Boulevard, Ransom Road and Harrison Boulevard.

Travel on some other major streets would be restricted, allowing travel just long enough to get to a road where unrestricted use of golf carts would be allowed.

“The map may have some changes before you see it again,” Lyp told the council.

Other tweaks to the ordinance might be forthcoming as well.