Golf carts could soon nativate Valpo streets

VALPARAISO — Golf carts might soon be navigating downtown streets and other places in the city if a proposed ordinance moves forward.
The City Council got its first look Monday night at a measure that would regulate golf carts on city streets. The city is the latest in a growing list of communities that would permit such traffic.
City Attorney Patrick Lyp said Valparaiso used ordinances in Chesterton, Crown Point and Portage as models in crafting an ordinance tailored to Valparaiso’s circumstances. Porter County officials are planning their own golf cart ordinance, he said.
Golf carts would be banned on major roads like Calumet Avenue, Lincolnway, LaPorte Avenue, U.S. 30, Ind. 49, Ind. 130, Morgan Boulevard, Ransom Road and Harrison Boulevard.
Travel on some other major streets would be restricted, allowing travel just long enough to get to a road where unrestricted use of golf carts would be allowed.
“The map may have some changes before you see it again,” Lyp told the council.
Other tweaks to the ordinance might be forthcoming as well.
“We are looking for the golf carts that we are all familiar with,” Lyp said, and not larger, more powerful vehicles like ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts and others.
Streetworthy mandates
Annual registration of the golf carts would be required, with an annual inspection by police to be scheduled by the owner. The first year’s fee would be $50, with $25 required for each renewal.
“There’s a pretty significant list of things that need to be on the cart to make it streetworthy,” Lyp said. That includes a horn, lighting on the canopy for better visibility and other adaptations Police Chief Jeff Balon said are important to prevent accidents.
Seat belt use would be required for the driver and all passengers. Child safety seat laws would apply to golf carts as well as other motor vehicles.
Only licensed drivers 16 and older would be allowed to operate golf carts on city streets. Drivers with a learner’s permit would not be allowed to legally operate a golf cart.
The maximum speed would be 25 mph or the legal speed limit, whichever is lower.
“I don’t anticipate a huge number” of golf carts registered, Balon said. “I don’t think this is going to generate a real large amount of money.”
Councilman Jack Pupillo, R-4th, said some residents on the city’s far west side need a safe route into town for their golf carts.
“The Vale Park extension will solve that problem in 2022,” Mayor Matt Murphy said.
Council President George Douglas, R-At-Large, expressed concern about golf carts using Harrison Boulevard until the Vale Park extension is constructed. “It’s hilly, it’s narrow, there’s nowhere to get off the side of the road,” he said.
The ordinance is expected to be considered again at the council’s Aug. 23 meeting.