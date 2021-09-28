Golf outing raises more than $55,000 for Salvation Army

The 2021 Chip-In Golf Outing has raised more than $55,000 for The Salvation Army of Lake County.
That amount, described by The Salvation Army as record-breaking, is nearly double the amount raised at the organization’s last golf outing in September 2019.
The Chip-In Golf Outing drew 130 golfers who hit the links of the White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point on Sept. 16 to help their neighbors in need. All of the money raised will stay local and help individuals and families served by The Salvation Army’s corps community centers in Gary, East Chicago, and Munster.
“The incredible turnout and generosity of the community comes at a time when requests for rent assistance remain high at our locations,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “We are especially grateful for the support as The Salvation Army is bracing for another challenging holiday season to meet the increasing needs of people struggling to stay in their homes. We remain on the frontlines to help those who continue to experience the impacts of the pandemic. But, we couldn’t do it without our donors.”
Top sponsors for the Chip-In Golf Outing included American Precision Services, Strack & Van Til Food Markets, Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana and Peoples Bank. The golf outing also featured a live auction, including an electric guitar autographed by Alan Parsons and his band. The guitar netted a winning bid of $2,000.
“This year we added a few new and exciting features to the golf outing. Among these we chose this time to present our annual ‘Doing the Most Good’ Award to was Peter Peluso, President of Sysco Great Lakes Region,” said Alisa Hecimovich, Chair of the Advisory Board for The Salvation Army of Lake County.
“From March 2020 until now, Sysco has donated almost 100 tons of food to The Salvation Army of Lake County.”
Plans are already underway for the 2022 Chip-In Golf Outing. If you or your company would like to be a part of it, contact Kevin Feldman at 219.838.1328 or Kevin.Feldman@usc.salvationarmy.org.
To learn more about the programs and services available at The Salvation Army and how you can make a donation or get involved in “Doing the Most Good,” please visit www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org.