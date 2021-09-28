Golf outing raises more than $55,000 for Salvation Army

The 2021 Chip-In Golf Outing has raised more than $55,000 for The Salvation Army of Lake County.

That amount, described by The Salvation Army as record-breaking, is nearly double the amount raised at the organization’s last golf outing in September 2019.

The Chip-In Golf Outing drew 130 golfers who hit the links of the White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point on Sept. 16 to help their neighbors in need. All of the money raised will stay local and help individuals and families served by The Salvation Army’s corps community centers in Gary, East Chicago, and Munster.

“The incredible turnout and generosity of the community comes at a time when requests for rent assistance remain high at our locations,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “We are especially grateful for the support as The Salvation Army is bracing for another challenging holiday season to meet the increasing needs of people struggling to stay in their homes. We remain on the frontlines to help those who continue to experience the impacts of the pandemic. But, we couldn’t do it without our donors.”