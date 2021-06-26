Good meat, good friends make for successful barbecue festival in Griffith

GRIFFITH — Rain can wash away plenty, but it can’t drown out the aroma and taste of a good barbecue.
Just ask some of the cooks and their patrons at the Broad Street Blues and BBQ Fest. Despite the threat of rain and high winds, people came to Central Park Saturday for a three-day festival of food, music, and beverages.
When bands weren’t performing on stage, patrons found their favorite foods at various vendors, some of whom shared their recipe for a good barbecue.
Ricky Hanft, owner of The Wurst in Griffith, said it comes down to product.
“All the stuff we use comes from within 150 miles,” Hanft said. “All was raised on pastures without antibiotics or hormones.”
Debbie Walters worked the booth for Burgers & More of Griffith, selling rib tips, hamburgers, and brisket sandwiches.
“Our hamburgers are fabulous,” Walters said. “We make everything as customers ask for them.”
Kenny Irwin, of Hobart, was sampling another vendor’s rib tips. For him, any good barbecue has “the same good flavor and good quality meat.”
George Brown, owner of Piggies and a Chicken BBQ in Calumet City, cited “slow smoke, good seasoning, good rub, and sauce. Everything is homemade, including the sauce.”
Stan Stefanski, from Big Frank’s Sausages in East Chicago, was selling Polish and Italian sausage, bratwursts, and beef sandwiches.
“You need quality food. It’s that simple,” Stefanski said.
Andrew Nyiri, owner of drewBBQ & Sausage in Crown Point, was entering his first festival. His meats are cooked central Texas style.
“It takes dedication,” Nyiri said. “A lot of hard work and long hours.”
Depending on the meat, Nyiri added, it may take five to 16 hours to cook.
Noting that the rainfall was scary, Nyiri said he’s learned “good help makes everything move well.”
Nash Carey, representing Pepey’s Filipino Food and Sweets of Dyer, said his food is different because he cooks with banana sauce, soy and some vinegar. Popular entrees include pinoy pork, pork adobo with rice, and beef empanadas.
Gordon Biffler, owner of Big Daddy’s BBQ in Gary, cooks Chicago-style barbecue, including his rib tips cooked over charcoal for backyard flavor.
Biffler also makes three versions of his sauce — hot, medium, and “Downtown Blues.”
Eating while listening to a band in a protected shelter were Sherry Lyons and Judy Millard, both from the Chicago area. While Millard goes for a more tangy sauce, Lyons prefers pulled pork that is really pulled, “not in chunks.”
Raymond Kosinski, owner of Ace Catering in Hobart, was cooking marinated shish kebabs. He offered two key ingredients.
“You need friends and family,” he said. “That’s what makes a barbecue.”
