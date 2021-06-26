Good meat, good friends make for successful barbecue festival in Griffith

GRIFFITH — Rain can wash away plenty, but it can’t drown out the aroma and taste of a good barbecue.

Just ask some of the cooks and their patrons at the Broad Street Blues and BBQ Fest. Despite the threat of rain and high winds, people came to Central Park Saturday for a three-day festival of food, music, and beverages.

When bands weren’t performing on stage, patrons found their favorite foods at various vendors, some of whom shared their recipe for a good barbecue.

Ricky Hanft, owner of The Wurst in Griffith, said it comes down to product.

“All the stuff we use comes from within 150 miles,” Hanft said. “All was raised on pastures without antibiotics or hormones.”

Debbie Walters worked the booth for Burgers & More of Griffith, selling rib tips, hamburgers, and brisket sandwiches.

“Our hamburgers are fabulous,” Walters said. “We make everything as customers ask for them.”

Kenny Irwin, of Hobart, was sampling another vendor’s rib tips. For him, any good barbecue has “the same good flavor and good quality meat.”