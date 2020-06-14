'Good Samaritan' saves 2 kids from drowning, Coast Guard says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a good Samaritan rescued two children from Lake Michigan at Washington Park Beach, officials said.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Phillip Bradley said two kids were walking along the pier near the lighthouse at Washington Park Beach and ended up in the water.

Bradley said it wasn't clear if the kids were swimming or had fallen in. Ultimately, the children needed to be rescued, he said.

A good Samaritan jumped in the water and saved the children and had a life ring thrown out to them before the Coast Guard arrived on scene, Bradley said.

When officials responded to the call, the passerby had left, Bradley said.

The children were OK, he added.

Bradley said the Coast Guard also responded to two possible drowning calls on Sunday.

A lone jet ski prompted officials to head out to the lake, however, the owner of the water vehicle was found and came to retrieve it after its anchor broke.