'Good Samaritan' saves 2 kids from drowning, Coast Guard says
'Good Samaritan' saves 2 kids from drowning, Coast Guard says

Washington Park Beach in Michigan City

 Times file photo

MICHIGAN CITY — Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a good Samaritan rescued two children from Lake Michigan at Washington Park Beach, officials said. 

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Phillip Bradley said two kids were walking along the pier near the lighthouse at Washington Park Beach and ended up in the water. 

Bradley said it wasn't clear if the kids were swimming or had fallen in. Ultimately, the children needed to be rescued, he said. 

A good Samaritan jumped in the water and saved the children and had a life ring thrown out to them before the Coast Guard arrived on scene, Bradley said. 

When officials responded to the call, the passerby had left, Bradley said. 

The children were OK, he added. 

Bradley said the Coast Guard also responded to two possible drowning calls on Sunday.

A lone jet ski prompted officials to head out to the lake, however, the owner of the water vehicle was found and came to retrieve it after its anchor broke. 

Guardsmen also conducted a four-hour-long search after finding an abandoned life jacket on the beach, Bradley said. An owner wasn't found and guardsmen didn't have any corresponding information, so the case was suspended without results. 

Similarly, a callout on Saturday — when waves reached around 8 feet — was suspended after a search was conducted for five hours for two adults and a child, who were apparently kayaking when they began to drift, a bystander told officials, Bradley said. 

On Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned hazardous conditions at southern Lake Michigan beaches were expected to last into the weekend. 

Forecasters predicted 4- to 7-foot-high waves, with winds reaching up to 25 mph. 

Until late Saturday, beaches in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties were considered to have a "high swim risk."

On Sunday, dangerous conditions had subsided along the southeast shore of Lake Michigan, and there was a low swim risk, according to NWS.   

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, there have been eight drownings, along with one unknown condition, at Lake Michigan since Jan. 1. Statistics were last updated Thursday. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

