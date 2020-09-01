Goodwill Griffith Career Center offers host of workshops

GRIFFITH —The Goodwill Griffith Career Center is offering a variety of workshops to enhance participants' skill sets.
Throughout September, the Career Center will offer daily communication, as well as career and digital skills workshops. Many workshops can be completed in increments, with assessments and certifications upon finishing all components.
The career centers are following CDC guidelines, so students are asked not to come if they have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea, or a sore throat.
All Goodwill staff members an guests must wear masks and social distancing will be observed.
Offerings include:
Scholarship Opportunities – Google IT Support Professional Certificate & Python Professional Certificate
It's an opportunity to discover a career in information technology through a no-cost certificate program developed by Google and hosted on Coursera. With cutting-edge virtual courses, hands-on labs and more, the Google IT Support Professional Certificate program is designed to prepare students to start a career in IT support.
Goodwill can train students for success in IT in an average of six months.
Knowing how to write code to solve problems and automate solutions is a crucial skill for anybody in IT. Python is now the most in-demand programming language by employers. This program builds on IT foundations to help students take their careers to the next level.
Scholarships are available for a limited time only. Contact the area Career Center for more information or email CareerCenterManagers@Goodwill-NI.org.
Soft Skills Workshop
• Meets from 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 8
This workshop will help students gain a better understanding of key soft skills and how they can complement an existing skill set. Soft skills are multifaceted and can include interpersonal skills, social skills, communication skills, attitudes, as well as teamwork and leadership abilities.
Critical Thinking and Decision Making
• Meets from 11 a.m-noon Sept. 16 and Sept. 23.
Learn strategies for solving everyday problems and making thoughtful, well-informed decisions.
Virtual Google IT Support Professional Certificate Overview
• Meets from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday
This five-course certificate, developed by Google, includes an innovative curriculum designed to prepare students for an entry-level role in Information Technology (IT) Support. Scholarships are available for those who have completed a progressive digital skills track with the Goodwill Griffith Career Center and are able to demonstrate various competency levels.
Job Progress
• Meets 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Job Progress can assist with efforts to connect to the community and find employers who are hiring. Visit https://www.JobsProgress.com/ or visit the Griffith Career Center for assistance in utilizing this portal, to land employment.
Virtual NorthStar Digital Literacy Training
• Meets 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday
The Griffith Career Center is offering the NorthStar Digital Literacy Project Basic Computer Skills Certification virtually. Students will perform various tasks that will be assessed online through self-guided modules. Included are basic computer digital literacy standards and modules in the areas of Basic Computer Use, Internet Basics, Windows and Mac Operating Systems, Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint along with Email, Social Media and Information Literacy. This provides a credential for employment.
There is no cost to complete the online assessments and a NorthStar Certificate is awarded upon demonstrating and passing the acquired competency.
To schedule a time for an individual workshop, contact the Griffith Career Center by at YHerma@Goodwill-NI.org or call 219-513-9307 / Option 2.
No experience is necessary. All Career Center Events are free and open to the public.
The Griffith Community Career Center is adjacent to the Goodwill Retail Store, 1601 W. 45th Ave.
