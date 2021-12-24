GOP, Democratic 'angels' give to others

Republican women from Lake and Porter counties came together Wednesday to donate gifts for men, women and children. Next year, they hope, it will be a bipartisan effort.
Their first stop was Gabriel’s Horn, a shelter for women and their children.
Executive Director Monica Hammond said the shelter was helped over the summer by the Nasty Women of Porter County, the Democratic Party’s counterpart to the Porter County Republican Women group. The Nasty Women group helped remodel bathrooms at the shelter. “We have been praying for people to adopt us,” Hammond said.
The GOP women dropped off $1,000 worth of feminine products, including some scented lotions as well as hygiene products and other items.
Hammond said a minister’s prophecy to the shelter last year is proving true. He said, “Angels are going to be stopping by from all walks of life.”
Those angels have their work cut out for them.
Gabriel’s Horn has six women and their families currently, but plans call for converting a pole barn into space for 10 more apartments to serve additional women and their children.
Prior to the pandemic, Gabriel’s Horn had a construction crew ready to volunteer their labor. But because of COVID-19, that offer fell through. The company had to cut back on its charitable giving.
Shoring up a foundation was a costly endeavor for the shelter, too.
Now the board is trying to raise $100,000 to outfit the pole barn properly to serve women from throughout Northwest Indiana, not just Porter County.
“We’re trusting in God,” Hammond said.
Christina Matoski heads the Porter County Republican Women group. They partnered with the Federated Republican Women of Gary to quickly raise $2,000 through an auction and other donations to help Gabriel’s Horn and Restoration House, a ministry in Gary that helps men recovering from addiction.
“Hopefully, next year, people can do the same thing for other shelters,” Matoski said.
She spent hours at Walmart, shopping with her daughter for items for the men at Restoration House and the women and children at Gabriel’s Horn. “I’m running on fumes now, but it was well worth it,” she said.
They shopped for blankets, long underwear, pants, socks, paper towels, cologne, hygiene products and more.
Gabriel’s Horn offers the staples to residents, especially new arrivals who might not have a job or food stamps yet. Even graduates from the shelter can come back within two years if they find they can’t afford food or cleaning products and still get help from the pantry, Hammond said.
She wants residents to think, “I thought I hit rock bottom, but I actually hit the reset button.”
That’s what Restoration House is doing for men recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, Pastor Daniel Rivera said.
“When they come, they have nothing. When they come here, they’ve burned all their bridges,” Rivera said.
Men at Restoration House need help getting their life back on track. Many have lost their identity, including their driver’s license and their job, he said. The Restoration House ministry helps them work on returning to society and becoming more productive.
“It’s almost like hitting the pause button on the demands of life,” Rivera said.
The ministry is helping 10 men now but has the capacity to serve 16.
“We do it because God first loved us,” Rivera said.