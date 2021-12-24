GOP, Democratic 'angels' give to others

Republican women from Lake and Porter counties came together Wednesday to donate gifts for men, women and children. Next year, they hope, it will be a bipartisan effort.

Their first stop was Gabriel’s Horn, a shelter for women and their children.

Executive Director Monica Hammond said the shelter was helped over the summer by the Nasty Women of Porter County, the Democratic Party’s counterpart to the Porter County Republican Women group. The Nasty Women group helped remodel bathrooms at the shelter. “We have been praying for people to adopt us,” Hammond said.

The GOP women dropped off $1,000 worth of feminine products, including some scented lotions as well as hygiene products and other items.

Hammond said a minister’s prophecy to the shelter last year is proving true. He said, “Angels are going to be stopping by from all walks of life.”

Those angels have their work cut out for them.

Gabriel’s Horn has six women and their families currently, but plans call for converting a pole barn into space for 10 more apartments to serve additional women and their children.