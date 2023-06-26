Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch continues lining up support for her 2024 gubernatorial campaign from Republicans representing Northwest Indiana at the Statehouse.

The latest lawmakers to endorse Crouch, in what's expected to be a fiercely contested GOP gubernatorial primary, are state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron; and state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville.

Aylesworth, a former Porter County Republican Party chairman, said he first got to know Crouch years ago when she was an Evansville-based Republican county chairwoman, as well as county auditor and a county commissioner, in Vanderburgh County.

"With her background as a county official, legislator and lieutenant governor, she uniquely possesses a wealth of knowledge and expertise. I look forward to working with her as governor," Aylesworth said.

Slager, likewise, said his experience working alongside Crouch in the Indiana House has convinced him she is the right candidate for Hoosier Republicans to nominate next year for governor.

"Her experience in state government is second to none. My personal experience is that she is always available to help and honestly cares for the well-being of all Hoosiers and will serve us well as governor," Slager said.

Political scientists generally don't credit electoral success to campaign endorsements. But most acknowledge, in a close contest, a few key endorsements may give a candidate an extra 1% to 2% of the vote that can be the difference between winning and losing.

Crouch is competing in the May 7, 2024, GOP primary election against U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Eric Doden, a Fort Wayne businessman.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is barred by the Indiana Constitution from seeking a third consecutive four-year term.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine