Northwest Indiana Democrats interested in being a delegate at next year's Democratic National Convention in Chicago can learn about the selection process during an event later this month in Hammond.

The Indiana Democratic Party is hosting a free training session for potential national convention delegates at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at USW Local 1010, 7047 Grand Ave.

The training will cover the basics of the delegate selection process, along with key dates and timelines potential delegates will want to know.

Altogether, Indiana will send 76 delegates, and 6 alternates, to the Aug. 19-Aug. 22, 2024, convention at the United Center in Chicago that officially will nominate the Democratic Party candidates for president and vice president of the United States.

Party officials said they want Indiana's convention delegation to reflect and represent all of the people and regions of the Hoosier State.

Region Democrats unable to attend the Hammond event may instead participate in a statewide virtual training session for potential national convention delegates set for 6 p.m. Region time Oct. 11.

More information about the Democratic delegate selection process is available online at: indems.org/dsp-2.

