There were 252 new Indiana laws approved this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, mostly during the month of April.

While a few laws took effect immediately, such as Senate Enrolled Act (SEA) 2 reclassifying certain Indiana business taxes to enable some companies to qualify for a larger federal tax deduction, the bulk of the new state statutes — as usual — take effect July 1, including the two-year budget in House Enrolled Act (HEA) 1001.

Here's a look at some notable new laws Hoosiers should know:

Book bans — Every public school board and charter school governing body is required to establish a procedure for the parent of any student, or any person residing in the school district, to request the removal of library materials deemed "obscene" or "harmful to minors." School districts must also post a list of the complete holdings of its school libraries on each school’s website and provide a printed copy of the library catalogue to any individual upon request. (HEA 1447)

Speed cameras — The Indiana Department of Transportation is authorized to use camera enforcement to ticket motorists exceeding the speed limit by at least 11 mph in highway work zones. Speeding motorists would get off with a warning for a first violation, a $75 fine for the second and a $150 fine for each subsequent violation. (HEA 1015)

Juror pay — The pay for prospective jurors is doubled to $30 a day while seated jurors must be paid $80 a day for the first five days of a trial, and $90 for each trial day thereafter. Prospective and seated jurors also continue to be entitled to a daily mileage reimbursement for travel to and from the court. It's Indiana's first juror pay increase in a quarter-century. (HEA 1466)

Lake County convention center — The Lake County Board of Commissioners must begin soliciting proposals to construct and operate a convention center and adjacent hotel. The Lake County Council may increase the innkeepers' tax rate on hotel stays up to 10% from 5% to partially fund the convention center. The city of Gary can obtain up to $3 million a year for blighted building demolition from the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, so long as the city puts up a matching amount. (SEA 434)

21st Century Scholars — Eligible students automatically are enrolled in the state's 21st Century Scholars program that guarantees a low- or no-cost college education to individuals who comply with program guidelines. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education must inform eligible students and their families of their enrollment in the program, along with the academic requirements the student must meet to obtain and maintain a college tuition scholarship. (HEA 1449)

Public health — More state resources are available to local public health departments to prioritize preventative health care and enact other organizational and mission-driven reforms following the COVID-19 pandemic. Altogether, $225 million is appropriated over two years to begin the work. (SEA 4)

AirTags — The unlawful use of a remote tracking device, such as an Apple AirTag, is in most cases a felony, punishable by up to two and a half years behind bars for a repeat offense or if the person being tracked has a protective order against the tracker, or six years in prison if the equipment is used for stalking. Prosecutors may also seek a penalty enhancement of up to six additional years in prison if the person employing a remote tracking device commits another felony causing serious bodily injury while using the equipment. (SEA 161)

Charter schools — The proceeds of each new voter-approved school funding referendum in Lake County must be shared with local charter schools in proportion to the number of children living in the school district who attend charter schools. Beginning July 1, 2024, all incremental property tax revenue growth at Lake County school districts must be shared on a proportional basis with local charter schools. (SEA 391, HEA 1001)

Encroachment — Twenty-five feet is set as the minimum bystander distance if a police officer orders a person to stop approaching when the officer is lawfully engaged in the execution of his or her official duties. Police and firefighters may clear an area 25 feet away from any emergency incident, such as a car crash or fire, or a greater distance if the area is marked using flags, barricades or emergency tape. (HEA 1186)

Pension investments — The $45 billion Indiana Public Retirement System is prohibited from contracting with investment managers who consider environmental, social or governance (ESG) factors — such as reducing air pollution or ensuring diverse corporate board membership — when making investment decisions, unless the INPRS board determines ESG investments are in the financial best interest of its members. INPRS also is required to divest all of its holdings that are closely associated with the People's Republic of China or the Chinese Communist Party. (HEA 1008, SEA 268)

Domestic violence — Individuals arrested for any of 13 domestic violence-related offenses must be jailed without bail for at least 24 hours after arrest — triple the state's former eight-hour cooling-off period. The crime of invasion of privacy also is a Level 6 felony, instead of a Class A misdemeanor, if the person has a prior, unrelated conviction for stalking. (SEA 158)

Gary schools — A five-member, appointed school board is reestablished for the Gary Community School Corp. to eventually replace the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board as the governing body for the formerly cash-strapped school district. Gary’s mayor and the Gary Common Council appoint one member each, and the three others are chosen by the Indiana secretary of education, including at least one Gary resident, one resident of Gary or Lake County, and a final member from anywhere. (SEA 327)

Illiana Expressway — All references in state law to the never-constructed Illiana Expressway, a public-private toll road that would have connected Interstate 65 in south Lake County to Interstate 55 near Joliet, Illinois, in an effort to relieve through-truck congestion on the Borman Expressway, are deleted in the hope of ending Illiana uncertainty that has depressed property values and slowed development in south Lake County. (SEA 44)

Animal facilities — All newly constructed or remodeled facilities for dogs and cats, including animal shelters, veterinary offices, pet shops and boarding centers, must have an operating fire alarm system that automatically contacts the local fire or police department, or staff present in the building any time a dog or cat is on site. The mandate follows a 2021 inferno at an Indianapolis pet shop that killed more than 100 animals. (SEA 277)

Throwing stars — The easily concealable, star-shaped, knife-like weapons with blades set at different angles are treated the same as other types of knives recognized by Indiana — ending a nearly four-decade state throwing star ban. Throwing stars still cannot be brought to a school, on a school bus or another student transport vehicle. (SEA 77)

