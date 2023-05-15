HOBART — Term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb knows he won't be in charge when the economic development initiatives Northwest Indiana is putting into motion get up to speed.

But the Republican chief executive still could not be more excited and optimistic about the Region's future, declaring Monday: "The sky really is the limit."

"It really feels magnetic up here. ... This is a great place to grow," Holcomb told 500 business and community leaders at the annual induction ceremony for the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame, sponsored by The Times Media Co.

The governor cited the Region's location next to Chicago, the nation's third-largest city; its myriad road, rail, port and airport connections to world markets; its history of making what the world needs; a ready supply of homegrown talent; and the willingness to charge after new technologies, such as microchip production and hydrogen fuels, as proof that Northwest Indiana has everything going for it.

"This is not an alternative anymore. There's no better part of our state that really has the total package in reach."

The governor urged the Avalon Manor luncheon audience to stay focused and remain unified, continue to promote business, and social certainty and stability, and even more success, is sure to follow.

"Keep it going," Holcomb said. "We're chasing some darn big deals that will fit perfectly in this ecosystem."

At the same time, the governor readily acknowledged that he's got only 20 months left in his second term. The Indiana Constitution allows governors to serve an unlimited number of terms, but no more than two in a row.

Given the chance, Holcomb said, he would like to run for a third term. He said being governor is on par with his service in the U.S. Navy when it comes to his happiness at work.

"I enjoy the job," Holcomb said. "The amount of good that you can do on a day-in, day-out basis is enormous."

Holcomb, a onetime student of history at Hanover College in Madison, Indiana, said he agrees with the need for a two-term limit, and he believes it's healthy for the state because it ensures that the governor always is energetic and ready to work on behalf of the people.

"It's good to know that there is a shelf life, or there's a date stamp, and it forces you to stay focused if you're in it, hopefully, to be a powerful force for good. I won't finish everything that we've been working on. There will be projects that will be completed on my successor's watch, and rightfully so. But it'll be time."

That said, Holcomb insisted that he won't be propping his cowboy boots up on his desk and merely watching the sands in the hourglass slip away until January 2025.

"I'm not going to take my eye off the ball. Quite frankly, there's too much to do," he said.

The governor said he's been energized by the output of the 2023 General Assembly, which ended its four-month annual session in April, including new opportunities for public health services across the state, dedicated funding for mental health assistance, a second round of regional quality-of-place grants, pay raises for state police officers, and expanded economic development opportunities, among others.

"It's all about implementation from this day forward," Holcomb said. "As we partner with local communities all across Indiana, I try to go up 20,000 feet and look down on the whole state, look regionally, and see what is needed, whether it be housing or water or you-can-fill-in-the-blank, and then figure out how we can get all those pieces of the puzzle more access."

One project Holcomb said he will not be working on during his final months in office is changing the state bird from the cardinal — which is the official bird of seven states, including Illinois — to something more unique, such as the sandhill crane, of which tens of thousands visit Northwest Indiana marshes every autumn.

In fact, Holcomb intended to see the sandhill cranes last year at the state's Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area but had to cancel because he was hospitalized with pneumonia.

He urged everyone to go this year: "If you've never seen it, you're too close, you have no excuse. You need to get down to east Pulaski County."

Nevertheless, he's still not persuaded that Indiana should dump the cardinal.

"To see 30,000 sandhill cranes flying in military precision, and landing, and taking-off. It is a sight to behold. But they're migratory. The cardinal — chirp, chirp — is here year-round. They don't just fly down to Florida when it gets cold. So we will continue to honor the Northern Cardinal as our state bird."

The discussion prompted hearty laughs from the large audience who seemed to appreciate Holcomb's ability to balance serious discussions with slightly less important state issues.

In the end, Holcomb hopes Hoosiers will remember him as a "level-headed, balanced, fair person during good times and tough times," a person who "understands the value of team," and someone who tried to guide Indiana on a viable path to the future.

