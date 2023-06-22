The state agency that reviews and gives final approval to property tax assessments and local government budgets has a new leader.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed Daniel Shackle as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF).

Shackle, an Indianapolis attorney, comes to DLGF from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) where he served as chief legal officer and ethics officer.

Though prior to joining the BMV in 2020 Shackle was chief of staff and general counsel at DLGF.

He succeeds as DLGF commissioner Wes Bennett, who is taking up a new post Monday at the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

"During his time in state government, Dan has proven his commitment to improving the customer experience for Hoosiers through collaboration, purposeful leadership and effective public policy," Holcomb said.

"He understands that local communities and their citizens are best served through respectful relationships and clear communication."

Shackle said he's honored to be selected by the governor to lead DLGF and for the opportunity to return to his former state agency.

"I look forward to continuing the success the department realized under Commissioner Bennett and engaging with local governments across the state. Much like the BMV, DLGF and its dedicated employees provide a valuable service to Hoosiers. I am eager to get started," Shackle said.

As DLGF commissioner, Shackle also is a member of the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board that currently is overseeing emergency management of the Gary Community School Corp.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine