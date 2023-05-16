HOBART — Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on federal leaders to work together and reach compromise — soon — to prevent the United States from defaulting on its national debt for the first time in history and triggering a potential global economic meltdown.

Speaking to reporters Monday following the annual induction ceremony for the Northwest Indiana Business and Industry Hall of Fame, sponsored by The Times Media Co., the Republican chief executive said he wished the federal government operated more like Indiana by annually spending less money than it takes in and maintaining reserves equal to about 12% of the next year's planned spending.

Instead, Holcomb observed the national debt has grown by approximately $10 trillion since he took office in 2017, and the nation now stands on precipice of being unable to pay any of its bills, including interest on the debt, unless Congress and the president jointly agree to increase the debt limit by June 1.

Democratic President Joe Biden has called on Congress to pass a "clean" debt limit increase that simply hikes the total amount of money the country statutorily is permitted to borrow, since Congress already has approved the tax cuts and spending that necessitate more borrowing.

On the other hand, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is demanding specific spending cuts and policy changes, such as mandatory work requirements for public assistance programs, be enacted in tandem with any agreement to increase the debt limit.

Holcomb declined to take sides in that debate. But he said he hopes both sides will look to examples throughout history and ultimately end up doing what's best for the country.

"I believe in what the founders of our country believed in, like James Madison, when they were negotiating and making compromises from the very beginning — not everybody is going to get everything that they want. And if you just hold ground in a very extreme position and think that you want to get everything, and give up nothing, we're not going to solve this," Holcomb said.

"Usually, our friends in Washington wait for either the pain or drama to get too much and then they act. In this case, it's doable to avoid that, and I wish they would. There's a lot of capable people out there. Hopefully their intellect and their duty to this nation will prevail," he added.

Indiana U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun recently were among 43 Senate Republicans promising to block a vote on any proposal to increase the debt limit, unless the measure includes spending cuts and structural budget reform "as a starting point" for negotiations.

"Our economy is in free fall due to unsustainable fiscal policies. This trajectory must be addressed with fiscal reforms," they said in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The United States technically exceeded its $31.381 trillion statutory debt limit in mid-January. The Treasury Department has since resorted to extraordinary measures to keep the nation's debt under that total, although such steps no longer will be possible beginning around June 1, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Yellen has said failing to increase the debt limit "would cause severe hardship to American families, harm our global leadership position, and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests."

Holcomb agrees, especially with the latter point: "This has consequences, and this has, you might say, national security consequences when you look at currencies around the world."

The governor said other nations and businesses look to the United States and the dollar for certainty, stability, continuity and predictability. Giving that up by staking out hard-line negotiating positions, and running the risk of default, is very dangerous, he said.

"You've got one job, man. It's balance the books and pay your bills," Holcomb said. "That should be numero uno in terms of priorities."

If the the debt limit is not increased, and the federal government cannot borrow to meet its legal obligations, the consequences would be much more significant than a short-term government shutdown.

A default potentially would mean all federal spending, including Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on the national debt, tax refunds and other payments will grind to a halt, along with the approximately $1.5 billion a month Indiana receives from Washington, D.C. for health care, schools, roads, and numerous other state and local services and programs.

The Biden administration also could try to avoid default in the absence of a debt limit deal by seeking to have the debt limit declared unconstitutional, or it may take advantage of a weird loophole in federal law allowing platinum coins to be minted in any denomination and order the creation of one or more trillion-dollar coins to cover previously approved government spending in place of new debt.

Treasury records show that Congress has acted 78 times since 1960 to permanently raise, temporarily extend or revise the definition of the debt limit — 49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents.

