The Indiana Court of Appeals has determined an Ogden Dunes couple is entitled to challenge a town zoning board decision authorizing construction of a taller than usual lakefront house that would block the couple's view of Lake Michigan from their hillside home.

In a 2-1 decision, the appellate court said impairment of a water view, in this case, constitutes a substantial grievance against the zoning variance, and conveys legal standing to seek judicial review under Indiana law.

At issue is a proposal by David and Cheryl Tarpo to construct a 6,500-square foot home on their property at 58 Shore Drive with a height of 39 feet, instead of the 30-foot maximum height permitted by the Ogden Dunes Zoning Code, according to court records.

Records show Greg and Robin Shinall, who live almost directly south of the Tarpos at 3 Cedar Trail, along with several other neighbors, objected to the Tarpos' request for a zoning variance because it would reduce their views of Lake Michigan over the roofline of the Tarpos' existing house.

Following a June 9, 2022, public hearing, the board of zoning appeals (BZA) approved the height variance, prompting the Shinalls to file a lawsuit claiming, among other things, the taller house will sharply reduce the value of their property because homes like theirs with a largely unobstructed lake view tend be worth 10% to 30% more than similar homes without a lake view, according to court records.

Records show the Shinalls' lawsuit was dismissed, however, because Porter Superior Judge Michael Fish concluded the Shinalls did not have legal standing to file suit because they were not sufficiently aggrieved by the zoning decision, since Fish said there's no legally protected right to an unobstructed view of the lake.

Two of the three appellate judges disagreed and reversed Fish's ruling. They said, in this case, the facts "clearly establish" the Shinalls are aggrieved for purposes of establishing standing to seek judicial review of the zoning board action.

Specifically, the judges said while Indiana law has not established an unobstructed lake view as a legally protected right, the town of Ogden Dunes effectively has by limiting the height of residential construction to 30 feet.

"The Shinalls and the adjacent property owners would likely suffer from the loss of enjoyment and market value from an obstructed waterfront view of Lake Michigan. As a result, we hold the Shinalls had standing because they had a substantial grievance with BZA’s decision granting a variance to the Tarpos," said Appeals Judges Rudolph Pyle III and Robert Altice Jr.

Appeals Judge Patricia Riley dissented from the court's decision. She said there's no right in law for landowners to have an unobstructed view of water, and granting standing to the Shinalls based on the mere existence of the zoning code opens the floodgates for anyone to claim standing to contest any zoning decision.

The litigants must now decide whether to seek review by the Indiana Supreme Court, or else the Shinalls' challenge to the height variance will go forward in Porter County.

