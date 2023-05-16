Term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb says no one should think it weird or awkward that he has yet to endorse his 2016 and 2020 running mate, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, in her bid for Indiana's 2024 Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Holcomb told reporters in Indianapolis Tuesday he's simply been too busy working to implement the output of this year's legislative session to focus on who he wants taking over his job when his two terms are up in January 2025.

"I am making sure that we stick the landing coming out of session. It's still May," Holcomb said. "There will be plenty of time for politics in the months to come."

Crouch currently is competing in the May 2024 GOP gubernatorial primary against U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden.

Holcomb said not endorsing right away also gives Crouch an opportunity to define herself, and the policies she'd pursue as governor, separate from the incumbent.

"There's something to be said for going out there and making sure folks understand you're your own person, regardless of who it is, that you speak for yourself on these issues. And folks need to feel liberated to do that," Holcomb said.

"I don't want anyone thinking that just because she and I work so closely together that she's a clone of me. She's been devoting her adult life to public service and folks need to get to know her as well," he added.

