Indiana's chief elections officer is encouraging Hoosiers to register to vote, or verify the accuracy of their voter registration record, during the annual September celebration of Voter Registration Month.

Republican Secretary of State Diego Morales said one of his top priorities is ensuring all eligible Hoosiers are registered to vote, and then show up on Election Day to cast their ballot.

"Every election is an opportunity for people to exercise their right and have a voice in their community," Morales said. "(Registering) only takes a few minutes, and it can be done online."

To qualify to vote, a person must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by Election Day and an Indiana resident for at least 30 days before the election.

Both registering to vote and verifying a registration can be completed online at IndianaVoters.com using a valid driver's license or state identification card number.

In-person registration also is available at county elections offices with appropriate proof of residency.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 10 for this year's Nov. 7 municipal elections.

Next year, Hoosier voters will elect the president of the United States, one of Indiana's two U.S. senators, nine U.S. House members, the governor and attorney general, all 100 Indiana House members, half of the 50-member state Senate, and a host of county and local officials.

Gallery: Get to know the state symbols of Indiana State Aircraft: Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt State Bird: Cardinal State Flag State Flower: Peony State Fossil: Mastodon State Gun: Grouseland Rifle State Insect: Say's Firefly State Language: English State Motto: "Crossroads of America" State Nickname: The Hoosier State State Pie: Sugar Cream Pie (unofficial) State Poem: "Indiana" State River: Wabash State Seal State Snack: Indiana-Grown Popcorn State Song: "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away" State Stone: Limestone State Tree: Tulip tree