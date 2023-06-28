PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old South Haven man faces two felony counts based on accusations of spitting on emergency officials, who had come to his aid when he was found semi-conscious outside an apartment complex, Porter County police said.

James Barnett was booked into the Porter County Jail Tuesday following the June 15 incident. He faces two felony counts of battery by bodily fluid and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and public intoxication, police said.

County police said they were called out around 12:50 a.m. June 15 to the 700 block of Heritage Road where they found Barnett sitting against a wall under a group of mailboxes.

Barnett reportedly smelled of alcohol and kept falling asleep as police were talking to him.

As he was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, Barnett reportedly spat in the eyes and face of a volunteer firefighter and again on an emergency medical technician, according to police.

Barnett reportedly resisted the attempts to help him and repeatedly used offense and racist language toward the emergency responders.

Barnett had initially been left in the care and custody of hospital staff due to his medical condition and high level of intoxication, according to the incident report.

