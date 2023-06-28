PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old South Haven man faces two felony counts based on accusations of spitting on emergency officials, who had come to his aid when he was found semi-conscious outside an apartment complex, Porter County police said.
James Barnett was booked into the Porter County Jail Tuesday following the June 15 incident. He faces two felony counts of battery by bodily fluid and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and public intoxication, police said.
Riding Shotgun with Merrillville Police Officer Amanda Earley
County police said they were called out around 12:50 a.m. June 15 to the 700 block of Heritage Road where they found Barnett sitting against a wall under a group of mailboxes.
Barnett reportedly smelled of alcohol and kept falling asleep as police were talking to him.
As he was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, Barnett reportedly spat in the eyes and face of a volunteer firefighter and again on an emergency medical technician, according to police.
Dozens of new Indiana laws take effect Saturday
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Mi Tierra closing after 22 years; La Carreta, Flako's Tacos, Wendy's, Bulldog Ale House, WhoaZone, The Love of Arts and Illinois Dermatology Institute opening
Learn about more of the new Indiana laws taking effect Saturday
Historic steam locomotive given new life in downtown Gary
Identity released of motorcyclist who died in Portage crash
Cleveland-Cliffs reaches new labor agreement with UAW
JERRY DAVICH: How deeply should we care about the Titan submersible deaths?
UPDATE: State inspector to visit local BP plant Monday in wake of widespread odor complaints
ID released of 7-year-old Portage drowning victim
JERRY DAVICH: Sunday's noxious odor smelled like my youth, and the whiff of profits
Deceased identified in fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 6; 'following too closely' blamed, cops say
I-80/94 ramp closures scheduled for concrete restoration
Porter County murder charges filed against 2 in last week's death of Hobart man, records show
Center Township man dead after motorcycle and pickup truck collide, Portage police say
One flown out by helicopter following 3-vehicle crash on I-94, officials say
Anyone with information and/or images of the crimes is encouraged to contact Detective Anthony Dandurand at 219-764-5705.
Barnett reportedly resisted the attempts to help him and repeatedly used offense and racist language toward the emergency responders.
Barnett had initially been left in the care and custody of hospital staff due to his medical condition and high level of intoxication, according to the incident report.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Vince Mileski
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 49 Residence: Michigan City, IN
Booking Number: 2302534
Vanessa Ontiveros
Arrest date: June 18, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302536
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Tresheena Wilburn
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Michigan City, IN
Booking Number: 2302525
Travis King
Arrest date: June 18, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302546
Charges: Domestic Battery, Felony
Terrence Music
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 57 Residence: Portage, IN
Booking Number: 2302527
Tapria Forrest
Arrest date: June 22, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: La Crosse, WI Booking Number: 2302606
Charges: Obstruction of Justice, Felony
Souladeth Sapradit
Arrest date: June 19, 2023 Age: 53 Residence: Ft. Lauderdale, FL Booking Number: 2302555
Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony
Sherry Thompson
Arrest date: June 18, 2023 Age: 56 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2302535
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Shawn Nowell
Arrest date: June 20, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: DeMotte, IN
Booking Number: 2302567
Shane Ratliff
Arrest date: June 23, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Lake Village, IN Booking Number: 2302608
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Robert Westerfield
Arrest date: June 20, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302560
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Ricardo Suarez
Arrest date: June 23, 2023 Age: 68 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number: 2302609
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Paul Daniel
Arrest date: June 19, 2023 Age: 57 Residence: Walkerton, IN Booking Number: 2302547
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Nicholas Ton
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302589
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Megan Sancillo
Arrest date: June 22, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302599
Charges: Domestic Battery, Felony
Martin Ramian
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 69 Residence: Portage, IN
Booking Number: 2302532
Marray McKinney
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302520
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Lindsey Williams
Arrest date: June 18, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302539
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Lawrence Roberts
Arrest date: June 20, 2023 Age: 59 Residence: Detroit, MI Booking Number: 2302559
Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony
Lawrence Jones
Arrest date: June 18, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Melrose Park, IL Booking Number: 2302542
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Jonathan Shaffer
Arrest date: June 20, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302572
Charges: Possession of Cocaine, Felony
Jonathan Kennoy
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2302594
Charges: Possession of Cocaine, Felony
Jessica Gallion
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Colorado Springs, CO
Booking Number: 2302579
Jennifer Malocha
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302518
Charges: Resisting Law Enforcement, Felony
Jasper Howard
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Logansport, IN Booking Number: 2302584
Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony
Gregory Blandford
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2302530
Charges: Residential Entry, Felony
Gregg Michiaels Jr.
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302531
Charges: Possession of Cocaine, Felony
Felipe Chiguil
Arrest date: June 23, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number: 2302611
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Eric Perez
Arrest date: June 19, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302556
Charges: Burglary, Felony
Emma McDonald
Arrest date: June 18, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2302540
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Edwin Mains
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 59 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2302581
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Derrick Vaulx
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302529
Charges: Habitual Traffic Offender, Felony
Derrick Angelucci
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Portage, IN
Booking Number: 2302587
Deanna Burgess
Arrest date: June 17, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Gary, IN
Booking Number: 2302533
Dean Davis
Arrest date: June 20, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2302565
Charges: Identity Deception, Felony
Dannie Armstrong
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2302596
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Daniel Nicolas
Arrest date: June 19, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2302550
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Christopher Hultquist
Arrest date: June 19, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2302552
Charges: Possession of Child Pornography, Felony
Bradley McCord
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Chesterton, IN
Booking Number: 2302583
Bardo Arellano
Arrest date: June 18, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2302537
Charges: OWI, felony
Ashley Peterson
Arrest date: June 21, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Buffalo, IN Booking Number: 2302585
Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony
Andres Trujillo
Arrest date: June 20, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2302568
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Adam Eberhardt
Arrest date: June 20, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2302558
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!