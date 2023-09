CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council on Tuesday approved the sheriff's department spending requests to upgrade technology used in a sheriff's helicopter and at the county jail.

By a 6-0 margin, the county's financial management body authorized a $500,000 transfer within the sheriff's previously approved budget to replace a 15-year-old FLIR spotlight and imaging device on one of the sheriff's patrol helicopters.

Vincent Balbo, chief of the sheriff's police, said the new helicopter spotlight and thermal imaging device will promote public safety by enabling the sheriff's department to locate fugitives from the sky and aid individuals in need of rescue on land or in the water.

Balbo also said he's confident the purchase will not be impeded by the Lake County Board of Commissioners, which occasionally has used its executive authority to block the acquisition of sheriff's equipment it considers frivolous or nonessential.

"This piece of equipment is unique and it will fall under a purchasing policy the commissioners have set up," Balbo said. "But we are always prepared for any eventuality."

The council also voted 6-0 to transfer another $619,881.50 within the sheriff's budget to enable the sheriff to begin the process of replacing the aged video security cameras in the Lake County Jail.

It's expected to cost several million dollars and take two or three years to replace all the jail's cameras. The jail's ground floor, basement and outside perimeter will be upgraded first using the initial funding approved by the council, officials said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Ronald Wright Jr. Tansey Webbs Justin Roman James Schwei Kennedie Smith Lahenry Smith III Darnell Patton Margaret Killmer Ricky Deering Ramiro Escamilla Anthony Bird Camielle Smith Tyler Smith Guillermo Miranda Robert Musall Lamar Lewis Joshua Hammonds Jelani Hanson Anthony Hill Juan Barbosa Gomez Haley Bournazos Luis Cervantes Raul Ferrer Jr. Chryshana Steele Alejandro Villanueva Joel Zapata Darron Ross Aaron Seidel Amanda Robertson Krystal Randall Nicholas Rivera Mitchell Pritchard William Pulliam Jr. Llewellyn Peed Adam Malchow Khyle McCamury Nicholas Laskarin Alonzo Jones Michael Kirn Geoffrey Harris Philip Hupke Janice Fitzgerald Johnnie Green Trevon Harper Adrian Edmond Savalley Evans Lauren Cummins Terrence Casarez Brian Coram Vincent Arias Timothy Bankston Jr. Tremell Brown Tyeira Walker Antonio Washington Jr. Cory Yzaguirre Porschie Lee Robert Kirk Jimmie Lee Kimberly Kaufman Melissa Ingraham-Pickens Derrick Flint Jeramy Frederick Michael Graham Anthony Fekete David Duarte Jr. Jeffrey Easton Miranda Bynum