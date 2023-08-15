CROWN POINT — This year's elections in four Lake County cities and towns already are over, since every candidate in every race is uncontested.

With the filing deadline long past, the Lake County Board of Elections unanimously agreed Tuesday to cancel balloting for municipal offices in Griffith, New Chicago, St. John and Whiting.

However, polling places still will be open in Whiting Nov. 7 — and throughout the county during early voting period — for residents of the School City of Whiting to vote on a school operations funding referendum that still will appear on the ballot.

Election officials said canceling elections for municipal offices in communities where every candidate listed on the ballot is a guaranteed winner will save money by not having to open, staff and operate voting sites on Election Day.

That means in Griffith Gina Smith is elected clerk-treasurer; and Jim Marker, Larry Ballah, Rick Ryfa, Melissa Robbins and Tony Hobson are elected to the town council. All are Republicans.

Likewise, in New Chicago Tammy Bucko is elected clerk-treasurer; and Jimmy Gibson, David Anderson, Sharon Szwedo, Roxanne Grecco, and Brenda Swallow are elected to the town council. All are Democrats.

Republicans won every office in St. John, including Beth Hernandez as clerk-treasurer; and Mike Bouvat, Wayne Pondinas, Ann Oster and Christian Jorgensen as town council members.

Democrats, meanwhile, claimed every office in Whiting, including Steve Spebar as mayor; John Haynes as clerk-treasurer; and Chris Sarvanidis, Shawn Turpin, Mark Harbin, Rebeca Unate Michko and Tom Michniewicz as city council members.

At the same time, this year's general election ballot got a little longer in Lake Station after the county election board unanimously approved the placement of an operating referendum for Lake Station Community Schools.

Records show the school district is seeking voter approval to continue for another eight years a property tax increase originally endorsed by voters in 2017 that provides approximately $1.3 million a year in extra funding for bus transportation, academic programs, teacher recruitment and retention, school safety programs and other educational needs.

School operations and construction funding questions also are on the ballot this year in Hammond.

In other business, the election board agreed to begin the process of canceling a contract with Konnech for never-implemented poll worker management software after several poll workers expressed privacy concerns about the software during the public comment period at multiple board meetings.

