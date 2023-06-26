Here's a look at some more of the 252 new Indiana laws approved this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Unless otherwise noted, each House Enrolled Act (HEA) and Senate Enrolled Act (SEA) takes effect Saturday.

Gasoline tax — Indiana's gasoline tax increases by one penny to 34 cents per gallon, and by an additional penny each July 1 through 2027 to account for inflation. The rate was just 18 cents per gallon as recently as June 30, 2017, prior to enactment of the Republican road funding plan. (HEA 1001)

Mail-in ballots — To receive an absentee ballot, Indiana citizens age 18 and up submitting a paper application for a mail-in ballot must now provide their driver's license number, state identification card number, or voter identification number, along with the last four digits of their Social Security number, or a photocopy of the voter's driver's license or state ID card. (HEA 1334)

Storage units — Storage companies are authorized to seize the storage unit of a delinquent renter just five days after a missed payment, instead of 30 days. An auction of the stored contents may be held if the rent remains unpaid after 60 days, instead of 90. (HEA 1621)

Juveniles — Law enforcement officers no longer can intentionally lie to children under age 18 during an interrogation in an effort to secure a confession or for any other purpose. In addition, a police officer who takes a child into custody at a school, or during a school-sponsored event, must attempt to immediately notify the student's parent, guardian or emergency contact. (SEA 415)

Mental health — An additional $50 million is provided to expand community mental health services across the state, a toll-free help line to provide confidential emotional support and referrals is created, Indiana is authorized to participate in the national 988 suicide and crisis lifeline, and the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission is reestablished. (SEA 1)

Teachers unions — School superintendents no longer have a statutory obligation to regularly meet with the union representative of school employees, outside of collective bargaining periods, to discuss various issues relating to school operations, such as curriculum, teaching materials, hiring and retention, performance evaluations, student discipline, class size, school safety and working hours. (SEA 486)

Landlords — Utility companies may ask a judge to appoint a receiver when a multifamily residential property owner with more than four units hasn't paid a utility bill for the property for an extended period of time. If appointed, the receiver would have broad powers to operate the rental property in place of the landlord, including the authority to collect rents, pay debts and even sell the property. (SEA 114)

Sex education — Teachers and other school personnel are explicitly prohibited from providing instruction on "human sexuality" to students in prekindergarten through third grade. Indiana schools typically don't provide any kind of sex education until at least fifth grade, except for state-mandated programs focused on preventing child abuse and child sexual abuse, which must continue under the law. (HEA 1608)

Machine gun — The definition of machine gun is revised to include a firearm with an attached "switch," or any similar device, that enables fully automatic shooting with a single pull of the trigger. A person with a switch attached to their gun is subject to a variety of state penalty enhancements for the possession or use of a machine gun. (HEA 1365)

Service animals — Only a dog or miniature horse qualifies as a service animal for individuals with disabilities in Indiana. Facilities open to the public must take reasonable steps to accommodate a disabled Hoosier assisted by a dog or miniature horse. (HEA 1354)

Bullying — All Indiana school corporations must update their discipline rules to include provisions prioritizing the safety of bullying victims, as well as to ensure bullying incidents are reported to the parents of the victim and the alleged perpetrator no more than five business days following the incident. School corporations may also set guidelines for determining whether a bullying incident warrants the forced transfer of the victim or the alleged perpetrator to a different school in the district. (HEA 1483)

Food and beverage tax — The Merrillville Town Council may impose a food and beverage tax of up to 1% on all dine-in and take-home food and drinks sold at Merrillville eateries, bars and similar outlets. If adopted, the town plans to use the money to construct an 18,000-square foot expansion of the indoor recreational amenities at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center to attract more sports tournaments and out-of-town visitors to Merrillville. (HEA 1454)

Child molesting — A person over age 21 who has sex with a child less than 14 years old may be sentenced to a maximum term of 50 years in prison, instead of 40. Athletic coaches and workplace supervisors in Indiana no longer are permitted to engage in sexual conduct with certain individuals between ages 16 and 18, similar to other adults in a position of authority over children. (SEA 301, HEA 1228)

Financial literacy — Successful completion of a one-semester financial literacy class is a new graduation requirement at every public, charter and private high school in Indiana, beginning with the class of 2028. The course must cover basic money management principles, debt management, retirement and investment accounts, taxes, loan applications, interest rate computation, credit scores, personal insurance policies and simple contracts, among other topics. (SEA 35)

Children's hospitals — Northwest Indiana families covered by Medicaid will continue to have access to children's hospitals in neighboring states after Hoosier lawmakers agreed to maintain Indiana's increased payment rates for services at out-of-state children's hospitals first authorized in 2021. (HEA 1313)

Alcohol permits — The city of Valparaiso is awarded five extra alcohol-sales permits for downtown restaurants. The new permits may be deployed at properties up to 1,500 feet outside the historic district centered on the Porter County Courthouse, instead of the former 700-foot maximum distance. (HEA 1200)

FAFSA — Every high school senior attending an Indiana public, charter or voucher-accepting private school is required to fill out and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before April 15 to determine their eligibility for grants and loans for postsecondary education. There are no penalties for students or families who fail to fulfill the FAFSA mandate. (SEA 167)

Drinking water — Every child care center, child care home and preschool in Indiana is obligated to test its drinking water for lead at least once before Jan. 1, 2026. If the test shows a lead level higher 15 parts per billion, the person responsible for the facility or preschool must either entirely eliminate the lead in the drinking water or install a state-approved lead filtering system. (HEA 1138)

