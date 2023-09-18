WESTVILLE — Former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels described his approach to challenges on Sunday with a critique from his high school baseball coach: “play the ball, don’t let the ball play you."

The two-term governor and former Purdue University president spoke to a crowd of nearly 500 people at Purdue University Northwest’s Westville campus as part of the school's Sinai Forum.

The forum, which was created in 1953, celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. Upcoming speakers for the 70th season include Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, author Anthony Ray Hinton and journalists Jennifer Griffin and Benjamin Hall.

Daniels’s Sunday afternoon speech titled “Never Park the Car: Making Change When Change Says No” focused on making difficult changes and taking action not for ego’s sake, but for the sake of the community.

He said the first order of taking action or making changes must be the “why question.”

Daniels said he always tells young people who aim for high responsibility positions that they “have to be able to answer that question.”

“And I should not be in the answer,” Daniels continued. “I don't mean to disparage people… I have a passion for x and y or I've always wanted to serve…Those are noble motivations, but they're not a reason that qualifies a person to take the steering wheel,” he said.

Daniels referenced a quote from former President Ronald Reagan, who he worked under early in his career, when he spoke of leadership’s role in enacting change: “The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things."

The former lawmaker talked in great detail about the importance of knowing one's community.

“I always say — don't take the elevator, take the stairs,” Daniels said. “You’ve got to at least stop for a while and visit the ground floor.”

He said by ground floor he meant the people who are out in the field, doing the work. Or in the case of his last 10 years in higher education, the students and faculty attending any of Purdue’s campuses.

Daniels also told Sinai attendees that an important facet of creating positive change is not wasting time on insignificant things.

“There’s an old saying — never mistake the edge of the rut for the horizon,” Daniels told the room of nearly 500 people.

He also spoke of the importance of acting fast to make important change happen.

Daniels recalled his gubernatorial inauguration in 2005. He noted how after he gave his speech he “theatrically said, now if you’ll excuse me, I got to get back to work.”

He described jaunting back to the statehouse to a high-stacked pile of bills on his desk, ready to present to the General Assembly.

During the 30-minute question and answer portion following Daniels’s address, an online viewer asked the former legislator “can you run for president?”

Daniels said he seriously considered it in 2011, but it made little sense then and makes even less sense now. In December 2022, he told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd that he hasn’t really given his political future much thought.

When a PNW Sinai attendee asked Daniels about the upcoming gubernatorial race and eliminating the state income tax, Daniels opened his response describing how he enjoyed being apolitical when he was Purdue’s president.

“It’s been a great time to be a political eunuch,” he said to a crowd of chuckles.

Daniels added that his administration looked at Indiana’s income tax when they were constructing their tax reform plan.

He said he supports lowering income taxes in the Hoosier state, but getting them down to zero is not realistic. He did not indicate whom he would support in the upcoming Indiana gubernatorial election.

Daniels’s 2007 tax reform plan created three restrictions on property taxes: a 1% cap on the assessed property for homeowners, a 2% cap on rental properties and a 3% cap on business properties.

In his October 2007 announcement of the plan, Daniels wrote “The status quo is not tolerable and we must act to fix it.”

That message from nearly a decade ago encapsulated his approach to problem-solving and change-making, as continuously expressed throughout his speech on Sunday.

Daniels said philosophers and academics have been predicting some sort of catastrophic breakdown of America's social systems.

"It won't happen if enough people in great civic organizations like this one, resolve that we will find ways to work together and address our problems and make the necessary changes that preserve the system that's done so much for all of us," he continued.

He added he thinks great things ought to lie ahead for Northwest Indiana.

The former university president said when people critique him, he recalls something he learned from a farmer while he was on the campaign trail.

“She said, ‘Look, you got to remember, dogs don't bark at parked cars,’’ Daniels said.

“The dogs are going to bark -- it's the way of the world. Our job is to try to pick the right targets… And if we don't get it right the first time, come back and try again,” he added. “But keep moving ahead, keep playing the ball, and not letting the ball play us.”

