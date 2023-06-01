Mrvan backs bipartisan debt limit increase to prevent first-ever default

Northwest Indiana's congressman was among 314 Democratic and Republican representatives voting Wednesday to increase the federal debt limit and prevent the catastrophic economic consequences of a first-ever default.

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, said prior to casting his vote in favor of the Fiscal Responsibility Act that he ran for Congress to solve problems, and he believes the compromise plan crafted by Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy does just that.

"This bipartisan agreement honors our commitment to solve problems in support of workers, teachers, first responders, seniors and veterans," Mrvan said.

In contrast, Mrvan warned that failing to increase the debt limit by Monday's anticipated deadline would throw millions of Americans out of work, increase interest rates and put at risk the retirement savings of Region residents and others across the country.

"A default would jeopardize seniors and the Medicare and Social Security benefits they have earned and depend upon. A default would jeopardize our numerous successes from the 117th Congress, including transformational investments in our economy, our transportation infrastructure, our steel and manufacturing base, and our dedicated public servants, including teachers and public safety officers," Mrvan said.

The legislation suspends the federal debt limit until Jan. 1, 2025, increases defense spending in both 2024 and 2025, boosts funding for veterans programs, limits growth in non-defense discretionary spending, rescinds $1.4 billion in IRS funds, claws back approximately $30 billion in unspent appropriations relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, and requires pandemic-suspended student loan repayments to resume no later than Aug. 30, among other provisions.

Mrvan said of particular importance to him are specific mandatory funds included in the plan to enact veteran health benefits under the Honoring Our PACT Act and providing resources for the Toxic Exposures Fund.

"Following Memorial Day weekend, I am proud that the passage of today’s legislation will confirm to our veterans they will have access to world-class health care," Mrvan said.

The legislation also was supported by U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-Granger, whose 2nd District includes part of LaPorte County, and U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Greencastle, whose 4th District contains Newton and Jasper counties.

Yakym said he considers the measure an "important first step towards stopping out-of-control, inflation-inducing spending and restoring fiscal responsibility in Washington."

"Washington did not amass nearly $32 trillion in debt overnight, and no single piece of legislation alone will solve our debt crisis, which is the greatest threat to our nation’s future. But this is a good start to changing our fiscal trajectory and the unsustainable spending culture in Washington," Yakym said.

Baird, meanwhile, said even though it took a last-minute deal to get it done, he said the consequences of a default are too dire to ignore and cutting the deficit by $2 trillion is "a strong down payment."

"My constituents deserve the economic certainty this legislation delivers, which is why I voted in favor of this bipartisan solution," Baird said.

In fact, only two of Indiana nine House members expressed opposition to the legislation: U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville; and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City.

Spartz was among the 117 lawmakers actually voting against the measure. But Banks, who is seeking Indiana's 2024 Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, was absent during the roll call, according to House records.

The Democratic-controlled Senate is expected to act on the legislation late Friday or over the weekend, and then send it to the president to be signed into law.

