CROWN POINT — Potential uncertainty over two results from the May 2 primary elections in Northwest Indiana has been resolved with no changes in the winners.

Records show requests for recounts were submitted to the Lake Circuit Court by Benita White Arnold, Democratic candidate for East Chicago City Clerk, and Richard Hardaway, Democratic candidate for Merrillville Town Council, ward 2.

The requests were granted and the Lake County Election Board began the process of reevaluating and recounting the ballots voted in each race, according to court records.

However, records show in both instances the recounts ultimately were dismissed by the litigants, along with a separate election contest motion filed by White Arnold.

The election results now show White Arnold lost to Rich Medina by 91 votes, instead of 89 votes, in a four-candidate race for East Chicago clerk, while Hardaway's vote total remained 13 fewer than Shauna Haynes-Edwards' in the Merrillville council election.

Both Medina and Haynes-Edwards currently are unopposed by Republicans in the Nov. 7 general election.

