MERRILLVILLE — Officials who inspected the Hickory Ridge Lake Apartments discovered numerous flaws Tuesday that have rendered the building uninhabitable for the near future, according to a news release Thursday from the Town of Merrillville.

In addition to structural concerns, Merrillville Fire Marshal Robert Pillman cited mold in occupied and unoccupied units, electrical hazards, inaccessible fire extinguishers, missing or inoperable smoke detectors, inoperable fire alarms and a large accumulation of trash.

Two of the buildings in the 5600 block of Hayes Street were evacuated June 7, leaving 12 families displaced.

Signs posted Tuesday by the health department deem the buildings "uninhabitable" and must be evacuated within 10 days of the posting. The signs have since been taken down. The Town of Merrillville previously posted signs prohibiting occupancy and warning of possible fines if inhabitants choose to stay in the area.

George O'Donnell, environmental sanitarian with the Lake County Health Department, said he was at Tuesday's inspection. He said the health department discovered a high volume of mold and trash in the apartments, requiring him to post the signs on the door. The health department subsequently received an influx of calls asking if the agency was evicting the tenants. The department has no plans to evict any of the tenants, nor do they have the power to do so.

"The health department's Number 1 goal is to make sure it gets cleaned up," O'Donnell said. "All we're trying to do is make sure mold, garbage and high grass is taken care of."

The property is set to be purchased by another company that has offered to provide crews to clean the units as an act of good faith. The signs have been removed while the company cleans.

"The [potential] new owner called us Wednesday and said, 'We want to get in there and work'," he said.

In an assessment by the fire marshal in March, Pillman found "many of the same safety issues" that are in the most recent report. However, the inspection focused on common areas in the apartment complex.

A lack of cooperation from on-site property management made it unfeasible to inspect vacant units at the complex in March, according to the release. Pillman will re-inspect the site in 30 days to determine whether the building meets compliance with fire codes.

It is unclear how the Hickory Ridge Lake Apartments became derelict. Former property owners at Friedman Communities have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Minnie Sabati, who has lived at Hickory Ridge for 4½ years, said she had no issues with the apartments until she started smelling mold in the complex about two years ago. It's become a huge issue during the past year, so she said she contacted the health department and the Town of Merrillville for help.

The health department took her name and phone number but did not follow up on her call, she said, and the town told her there wasn't much they could do because the company is privately owned. She has tried to reach out to the management company but has not had much success.

After last week's incident, she is packing her things and moving out: "It's very frustrating and time consuming to be on the phone all the time and just be given the runaround."

Within the past six months, trash pickup hasn't been consistent, Sabati said. Weeks would go by without trash being picked up.

"We're paying for services we're not receiving," she said.

Antiqua Austin, chief of staff for Ross Township Trustee Eric Blackmon, said his office will offer assistance to any of the families who were displaced by the evacuation. The office has collaborated with Bayshore Properties to offer living arrangements and discounted rates for the residents. More information is available on the Town of Merrillville's Facebook page. Anyone who is interested in donating to help affected residents can visit rosstownshipin.org.

"This is what we've pulled together in collaboration with Bayshore," Austin said. "Anything we can do, we're on it."

