Presidential candidates born in Indiana, or closely linked to the Hoosier State, have been remarkably unsuccessful at the ballot box since the late 19th century.

Republican Mike Pence is hoping to turn that history on its ear.

The 64-year-old former vice president, one-term Indiana governor, and 12-year congressman from Columbus, launched his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination Wednesday at a rally in Ankeny, Iowa, the state that's home to the first-in-the-nation GOP caucuses.

Pence also released an online campaign video loaded with patriotic imagery and his pledge, with God's help, to "turn this country around" by protecting "timeless American values," securing the border, and putting "our nation back on a path to a balanced budget."

"I believe in the American people, and I have faith God is not done with America yet. Together, we can bring this country back, and the best days for the greatest nation on Earth are yet to come!" Pence proclaimed.

Randy Niemeyer, chairman of the Lake County Republican Party, and Michael Simpson, chairman of the Porter County Republican Party, were among those congratulating Pence for entering the race.

Simpson said he's excited to see "a first-class Hoosier" running for the GOP presidential nomination: "Mike Pence is an exceptional public servant and will bring quality Hoosier values and conservative fiscal policies to this race."

Likewise, Niemeyer expressed interest in many of the candidates competing for the party's presidential nomination and his hope that they'll opt to visit Northwest Indiana as part of their campaigns.

"Republican voters will have an opportunity to choose from several qualified individuals, Vice President Pence included. I will not offer an endorsement of any candidate at this time," Niemeyer said. "As the Lake County Republican chairman my goal will be to connect as many candidates who are willing to travel to Lake County with Lake County Republican voters."

In fact, Indiana proved decisive in the last contested Republican presidential primary when Donald Trump effectively clinched the nomination by winning more Hoosier GOP votes on May 3, 2016, than Pence-endorsed U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Notwithstanding Pence's initial disloyalty, Trump named Pence as his running mate in July 2016 and Pence remained devoted to the 45th president until Jan. 6, 2021, when Pence refused Trump's repeated requests to prevent official certification of Trump's electoral defeat, even as a Trump-inspired mob shouted "Hang Mike Pence" near a gallows set up outside the U.S. Capitol.

Having survived the insurrection, Pence must now overcome the long history of unsuccessful Hoosier presidential candidates if he's going to get back to the White House.

Democratic South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, now U.S. transportation secretary, was the last Indiana pol to make a serious run for president.

In 2020, Buttigieg narrowly won the Iowa caucuses and half the delegates out of New Hampshire, but faded fast as the race shifted to states with more diverse populations and Democratic voters coalesced behind Joe Biden amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though by winning some early states Buttigieg fared better than other Hoosiers who recently sought their party's nomination for the nation's top job, including Democratic U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh (2008); Republican Vice President Dan Quayle (2000); Republican U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar (1996), who had the misfortune to announce his bid on the same day as the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing; Democratic U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh (1976); and Democratic U.S. Sen. Vance Hartke (1972).

The only Indiana-born candidate ever nominated by a major political party for president was Republican Wendell Willkie, of Elwood, a businessman with no political experience who got steamrolled in 1940 by Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt en route to his third consecutive term.

Meanwhile, the three 19th century presidents linked to Indiana all were actually born elsewhere: Indiana Territory Gov. William Henry Harrison was from Virginia; Abraham Lincoln was a Kentucky native; and U.S. Sen. Benjamin Harrison originally was from Ohio.

