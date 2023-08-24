PORTAGE — The Portage City Council this week repealed its obscenity ordinance in the wake of an ongoing battle across the country and Region over a flag containing a profane message directed at President Joe Biden.

"I really think we oughta take a deep dive here," city attorney Dan Whitten said Monday, suggesting the council form a committee to come up with a replacement ordinance that can survive a legal challenge.

"We have the morality of the community to keep in mind," he said.

Portage resident Kyle Vottero filed a federal lawsuit July 2 accusing the city of trying to infringe on his right to free speech by ordering him to remove a flag reading, "(Expletive) Joe Biden."

Vottero's flag "constitutes core political speech, which is afforded the broadest protection by the First Amendment," according to the suit filed by Indianapolis-based attorney Jay Meisenhelder.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon had granted Vottero's request for a 14-day temporary restraining order halting the city's effort to remove the flag, records show.

NASCAR origins

The 3-by-5-foot flag in question, which also targets a local homeowners association, was posted by Vottero outside his house in the 2800 block of Winterberry Road in protest of the 2020 election results.

It is not the only flag of its type in the city or Region. A caravan of Donald Trump supporters traveled hours from Evansville to Hammond in May 2021 to drive by Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.’s house in response to his condemnation of an anti-Biden flag containing the F-word that a resident had placed across from a park.

McDermott argued the use of the F-word on the flag violated a Hammond ordinance banning public display of "obscene" material.

Similar ideological battles have occurred elsewhere in the country over the message, which appears to have originated when a crowd chanted the message during a media interview in October 2021 with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown. Finding it difficult at first to interpret exactly what the crowd was saying, a reporter suggested they were chanting, "Let's go, Brandon," only later to learn they were saying "(Expletive) Joe Biden."

While the phrase "Let's go, Brandon" quickly became a cryptic way of uttering the obscenity about the president, others have opted to be more direct.

Vottero said he received a letter June 28 from Portage Code Enforcement Officer John Siroky ordering him to remove the flag, citing a violation of a city ordinance prohibiting signs or flags with obscene language. The sign was ordered to be removed by July 2 or the city would take further action.

The lawsuit argues a First Amendment violation, claiming that the flag does not "fall within those relatively few categories of instances where prior decisions have established the power of government to deal more comprehensively with certain forms of individual expression."

"Vottero's flag is neither obscene nor indecent, because it is not erotic," the suit says.

He argues that the message on the flag is protected political speech.

Mayor Sue Lynch, who is among the city officials targeted by the suit, had declined comment other than saying the litigation has been turned over to the proper officials.

"I am looking into the legal issues surrounding his allegations," Whitten said at the time of filing. "We will respond and take appropriate actions."

Balancing community protection with free speech

Vottero is asking the court to prohibit the city from using its sign ordinance to remove his flag and to find the ordinance unconstitutional as it applies to political speech.

He is also seeking an unspecified amount of money to "make him whole with respect to emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment, damage to reputation he has suffered."

In calling on the Portage City Council Monday to consider repealing its obscenity ordinance, Whitten said, "I don't believe its enforceable in its current format. It doesn't pass constitutional muster."

He then called on the council to consider forming a committee to come up with a new ordinance that "protects the prurient community interests, but also recognizes and protects political speech under the First Amendment."

Whitten said he will make sure any new proposal is constitutional, reviewed by himself and includes clearly defined terms, guidelines for enforcement and review by the city attorney before any future enforcement action is taken. Fair warning will also be provided and a new ordinance will make sure "political speech is specifically addressed and protected."

Members of the community can be involved in the committee, Whitten said.

Whitten said when asked that there is no particular urgency to come up with a new proposed ordinance.

"The ordinance hasn't really been used in the past very much at all actually," he said.