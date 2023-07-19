VALPARAISO — The Porter County City Council voted to increase the pay for two mechanic positions within the Porter County Highway Department.

The council voted 5-2 to raise the annual pay of a mechanic foreman from $55,972.80 to $64,000 on Tuesday evening. A mechanic's salary will increase from approximately $53,000 to $58,000 a year.

The increase comes after Porter County Highway Superintendent Jim Polarek said he had been unable to fill a mechanic's position for two years due to low pay. He currently has two mechanics.

Polarek proposed the pay raise at last month's meeting to attract a mechanic foreman and a third mechanic, which would fill his current vacancies. The council tabled the request pending information about what other nearby governments pay.

Last night, Polarek informed the council that information provided by the state determined the lead mechanic of Portage made just over $87,000 in 2022. The maintenance supervisor in Valparaiso made around $78,000, he said. Both positions are comparable to a mechanic foreman.

Councilman Andy Bozak, R-at large, proposed eliminating the third mechanic position and increasing the pay of the mechanic foreman and two current mechanics.

"This money has already been allocated so it's just sitting there," Bozak said. "It wouldn't hurt us if we eliminated that position."

"It's been working for two years, you just worry about the two guys getting burnt out," Polarek said. "It's been going on for so long."

Councilman Mike Brickner, R-at large, said the pay increase was something that should be discussed at an upcoming budget meeting. Brickner was wary of how other departments would react about their current pay if the mechanics received a raise.

"Let it ride," Brickner said. "I know this is a challenge trying to find people. One position is going to be open for a long time, but I'm not going to support the slippery slope with the departments."

Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-at large, also opposed the raise.

Councilman Andy Vasquez, R-4th, questioned Polarek on when he has to begin prepping for the winter months, and what the potential impact may be if there's no change. Polarek said the mechanics will begin winter preparation within the next month. If he loses another person and a truck breaks down while they're plowing on a Sunday, that truck may sit at a shop for a couple months.

"We have a department head telling us he's in trouble and is down two mechanics already," Bozak said. "I think we need to take action."

Brickner again noted other departments may approach the council for a pay increase if this is approved now. Vasquez countered that statement by stating employees from those departments won't be able to get to work if the roads aren't in good condition.

"In the wintertime if he's not prepared, we will not be prepared," Vasquez said.

Council members, aside from Brickner and Graham, voted to increase the pay of the mechanic foreman position and mechanic position if the third mechanic position was eliminated.

Brickner emphasized that he voted no because "we're opening possibly a can of worms."