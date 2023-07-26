VALPARAISO — The Porter County Board of Commissioners have opted in to receive additional public health funding through Senate Enrolled Act 4.

“This is an initiative that gives health departments ongoing funding to analyze the needs in their county,” Interim Health Department Administrator Carrie Gschwind said.

For next year, the county's cost to support the health department would be about $1.3 million. The Porter County Health Department reported the county currently receives $135,768 a year in funding from the Indiana Department of Health.

By opting into SEA 4, the county will receive approximately $1.6 million in additional funding in 2024, increasing total funding to $2.9 million. The health department projects total funding in 2025 to reach nearly $4.2 million.

As of Tuesday, 53 counties across Indiana have opted into SEA 4, Gschwind said. Officials hope the increased funding will improve Indiana's current healthcare rankings. Nationally, the state ranks 45th in public health funding.

Porter County’s per-capita funding currently stands at $12.50. The national average is $91.

At least 60% of funding will be spent on core services including maternal and child health. It will also focus on prevention services relating to chronic disease, trauma and injury, and tobacco use.

"Trauma and injury will be the No. 1 reason for childhood deaths. It's obviously a huge thing to continuously address," Dr. Linda Boxum said. "The more we drill these types of safety information to people, the less accidental injuries we'll have."

These accidental injuries include drowning and fire arm safety, Boxum said. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, and the second leading cause of death for children ages 5 to 14, according to the CDC.

The remaining 40% of funding will be allocated for regulatory services including food protection, pest control, sewage inspections and sanitary inspections.

The health department won't try to duplicate services currently offered by partner agencies, but could support those services to ensure they continue. Boxum hopes to partner with the Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition for Porter County because "vaping is a huge issue with our youth."

Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, R-North, said the county has been given a huge gift by taxpayers.

"It's really going to be important that we all are communicating at every level to make this thing work," he said.

Community Healthcare System employee Lisa Kiger said SEA 4 is a "positive for the community." She hopes Community Healthcare and the health department can collaborate in the future with prevention services.

Porter County resident Debbie Fray was "elated" about the commissioners' decision.

“We have issues in Indiana with health. We need to address them,” she said. “Anything our local health department can do is going to make this a better place to live.”

Others expressed concern about the decision, including a former Republican candidate for Indiana State Senate District 4, Johannes Poulard.

“This opens the opportunity for medical tyranny to come into this state,” Poulard said.

Ruth Vance of Valparaiso said she would “hate to see the county cede it’s authority to the state,” due to opting in.

“It’s all too enticing when money is offered to us to take it, but there’s always strings attached to that money,” she said.

Biggs said it’s important everyone is communicating at every level to ensure the money is properly spent.

“You have a huge job in front of you,” Biggs said referring to the health department. “You’re either going to get it right and it’s going to be the model, or you’re going to get it wrong and be the example as to what needs to be done different.”