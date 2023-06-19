VALPARAISO — Porter County commissioners have invited a company to propose ways to cut energy costs at county buildings, but not everyone is sold on the idea.

ABM Building Solutions, which offered a preliminary assessment last week, would get a 9% markup, Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said. The facilities department should be able to do all that work, she said.

Director of Sales Erick Dustin said his team looked at seven county-owned buildings for a preliminary assessment. The 30-year-old Juvenile Detention Center is showing its age.

“As I pulled up there in back of the building and looked at the cooling tower, it looked like a waterfall,” he said. The county’s facilities team quickly patched it up, but it was facing catastrophic failure.

Dustin said the boiler plant is well over 20 years old. The team noticed “very old, original equipment throughout all the mechanicals.” All the lighting would be converted to LED, and doors don’t seal well.

The utility cost is $3.37 a square foot, about three times what ABM suggests it should be.

The courthouse, built in 1885 but recently renovated, has a utility cost of $3.07 a square foot, Dustin said. He proposed a host of improvements, including low-flow fixtures in restrooms, replacing the transformers, updating the boiler plant and improving indoor air quality. Half of the lighting still isn’t LED, he said.

The Administration Building’s utility cost is $3.21 a square foot. The company would address air and water infiltration, seal windows and door sweeps, improve air quality and more.

The Memorial Opera House’s utilities cost $6.60 a square foot, an “incredibly high” cost. “The condensing unit outside was completely inoperable,” Dustin said, but the facilities team addressed it and hopes to get up to two more summers out of it.

The jail costs $4.48 a square foot. As a 24-hour facility, it’s normal to expect to pay more for utilities there, but the cost is still “incredibly high,” he said.

“Almost everything in the jail is original,” Dustin said. The patches on the roof are telling: “There’s quite a lot of leaking, I understand.

"There’s just a lot of opportunity for upgrades and cost savings all around.”

He suggests that the county could save 29% a year across the various buildings, reducing the total annual utility cost by more than $382,000. Over 20 years, the estimated savings would be $13.6 million.

“Every day these buildings are costing us more to operate than they should be,” board President Jim Biggs, R-North, said. “There’s no doubt it’s going to cost us money to move on some of this stuff.”

At County Attorney Scott McClure’s suggestion, the Memorial Opera House and jail won’t be dealt with by ABM. The county is already planning a major renovation at the opera house. “We know we’re doing something at the jail, but we don’t know what it is now,” McClure said.

The North Porter County Government Center was recently renovated. Utility costs there are $1.14 a square foot.

Biggs further narrowed ABM’s list to the Juvenile Detention Center, Administration Building, courthouse and 157 Franklin.