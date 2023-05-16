Registered voters in Northwest Indiana, and across the Hoosier State, should keep an eye on their mailbox for a postcard from the Indiana Election Division.

The postcards are part of a regular statewide voter list maintenance program focused on identifying outdated, duplicate and inaccurate registrations to improve the integrity of Indiana's voter registration list.

According to the state elections office, postcard recipients do not need to take any action so long as the postcard contains their correct name and address.

However, if a postcard is returned as undeliverable, a second postcard will be sent asking the recipient to return a pre-paid response card to confirm, update or cancel their voter registration record.

Voter records that remain unconfirmed after two postcards will be "flagged" in the statewide voter registration system, according to the state election division.

A voter can remove the flag at any time by correcting or updating their registration record by mail, at their county elections office, or at the polls when voting in a primary or general election.

However, a person whose voting record remains flagged through at least two statewide general elections, with no votes cast by that person in those elections, may eventually see their registration record purged from Indiana's voting rolls.

"As Indiana's chief elections officer, I am committed to making sure Hoosiers are confident at the polls. One of my top priorities is to clean the voter rolls. These postcards help ensure more accurate voter registration lists on a county and statewide level," said Republican Secretary of State Diego Morales.

Hoosiers also can check their voter registration status online at IndianaVoters.com.

