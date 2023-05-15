VALPARAISO — Indiana Public Access counselor Luke Britt said the Porter County Board of Commissioners’ frequent informal meetings are legal.

Notification of meetings isn’t posted on the county’s website the way formal meetings are, but visitors to the Porter County Administration Building can see signs in the lobby that list the meetings two days in advance, in keeping with the Indiana Open Door Law.

That meets the letter of the law, board President Jim Biggs said.

Maybe so, County Council President Jeremy Rivas said, but it isn’t “open and transparent.”

“The general public’s not sitting in the entryway of our building to know when there’s a public meeting going on,” he said. Nor are videos recorded and minutes posted.

Rivas filed the complaint with Britt’s office a few months ago, after the commissioners launched a Public Safety Commission and began to discuss a potential public safety local income tax.

The meetings are supposed to be about routine business, not discussions on raising taxes, Rivas said.

Britt’s letter to Rivas said the meetings appear to discuss “routine activities that are reasonable, related to the everyday internal management of the county or town, including conferring with, receiving information from and making recommendations to staff members and other county or town officials or employees.”

That doesn’t include taking final action, exercising legislative powers, awarding contracts or any other binding actions, Britt said.

“There’s a lot to do. There’s a lot to be talked about,” Biggs said. This year, the commissioners are scheduling “somewhere in the neighborhood of three or four times more meetings than in previous years.”

Biggs said he agrees with Commissioner Barb Regnitz that the commissioners shouldn’t delegate as much responsibility as in the past: “It’s a new way of approaching the job. I don’t expect everyone to like it.”

“There’s no accountability to what’s happening in these meetings,” Rivas said.

The meetings aren’t typically held in the large meeting room where audio/video recording equipment is installed. Rivas asked why they couldn't be held in the large room and record the meetings for the public to see.

“I just think they haven’t been operating in a very open and transparent way,” he said.