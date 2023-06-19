EAST CHICAGO — The leader of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus marked the federal Juneteenth holiday Monday by reminding Hoosiers that the day notice of emancipation made it to Texas not only was a pivotal moment in Black history, but American history.

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, said Juneteenth is a solemn reminder the long-told story all slaves were freed when the Emancipation Proclamation took effect Jan. 1, 1863, was not a universal experience across the country — especially in those states engaged in rebellion against the Union.

"We cannot tell the full story of the United States without discussing the sin of slavery and the institution's long-lasting impacts on African Americans," Harris said.

"Juneteenth is important, because it reminds us of what we came through, what we have achieved and the progress that still needs to be made."

Harris, a four-term state lawmaker who identifies as Black and Latino, last year was elected chairman of the Statehouse organization comprised of 15 minority lawmakers serving in the Indiana House and Senate.

He said the recent legislative output of the Indiana General Assembly, including attempts to limit the scope of American history courses and encouraging restrictions on school library materials, are prime examples of the need for Juneteenth, which is not designated as a state holiday.

"From innovations in health and medicine to outstanding contributions to arts and culture, African Americans have helped shape this country from its founding," Harris said. "It's critically important that we remember this, just as it's important that we remember the long road to freedom African Americans have trod to get where we are today."

