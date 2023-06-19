EAST CHICAGO — The leader of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus marked the federal Juneteenth holiday Monday by reminding Hoosiers that the day notice of emancipation made it to Texas not only was a pivotal moment in Black history, but American history.
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, said Juneteenth is a solemn reminder the long-told story all slaves were freed when the Emancipation Proclamation took effect Jan. 1, 1863, was not a universal experience across the country — especially in those states engaged in rebellion against the Union.
"We cannot tell the full story of the United States without discussing the sin of slavery and the institution's long-lasting impacts on African Americans," Harris said.
"Juneteenth is important, because it reminds us of what we came through, what we have achieved and the progress that still needs to be made."
Juneteenth takes place every year on June 19 so here is what you need to know.
Harris, a four-term state lawmaker who identifies as Black and Latino, last year was elected chairman of the Statehouse organization comprised of 15 minority lawmakers serving in the Indiana House and Senate.
He said the recent legislative output of the Indiana General Assembly, including attempts to
limit the scope of American history courses and encouraging restrictions on school library materials, are prime examples of the need for Juneteenth, which is not designated as a state holiday.
"From innovations in health and medicine to outstanding contributions to arts and culture, African Americans have helped shape this country from its founding," Harris said. "It's critically important that we remember this, just as it's important that we remember the long road to freedom African Americans have trod to get where we are today."
Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
1st House District
Represents: Hammond, Whiting
Experience: State representative since 2018; retired Cook County, Ill., probation officer
Committees: Environmental Affairs; Family, Children and Human Affairs; Natural Resources
Provided
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
2nd House District
Represents: East Chicago, Gary (west side), Hammond (east side)
Experience: State representative since 2016; small business owner
Committees: Government and Regulatory Reform; Roads and Transportation (ranking member); Ways and Means
Provided
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
3rd House District
Represents: Gary (downtown and east side), Hobart, Lake Station, New Chicago
Experience: State representative since 2018; attorney
Committees: Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development (ranking member); Courts and Criminal Code; Government and Regulatory Reform
Provided
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
4th House District
Represents: Valparaiso, Kouts
Experience: State representative since 2006; aviation safety consultant
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Roads and Transportation; Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications (chairman)
Provided
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
9th House District
Represents: Michigan City, Beverly Shores, Chesterton, Long Beach
Experience: State representative since 2018; retired small business owner
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Environmental Affairs; Natural Resources (ranking member)
Provided
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
10th House District
Represents: Portage, Burns Harbor, Dune Acres, Ogden Dunes, Porter, South Haven
Experience: State representative since 2008; financial solutions associate
Committees: Employment, Labor and Pensions; Financial Institutions; Veterans Affairs and Public Safety
Provided
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
11th House District
Represents: Hebron, Cedar Lake, DeMotte, Lowell, Morocco, Roselawn, Schneider
Experience: State representative since 2014; farmer, former state environmental regulator
Committees: Agriculture and Rural Development (chairman); Courts and Criminal Code; Environmental Affairs
Provided
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster
12th House District
Represents: Munster, Griffith, Highland
Experience: State representative since 2020; small businessman
Committees: Financial Institutions (ranking member); Veterans Affairs and Public Safety; Ways and Means
Provided
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
14th House District
Represents: Gary (south side), Merrillville, unincorporated Calumet Township
Experience: State representative since 1990; education professor at Indiana University Northwest
Committees: Education (ranking member); Financial Institutions; Local Government
Provided
State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville
State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville
15th House District
Represents: Dyer, Schererville, St. John
Experience: State representative 2012-18, reelected 2020; small business owner
Committees: Financial Institutions; Rules and Legislative Procedures; Ways and Means
Provided
State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer
State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer
16th House District
Represents: Rensselaer, Knox
Experience: State representative since 2022; farmer
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Environmental Affairs (vice chairman); Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications
Provided
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point
19th House District
Represents: Crown Point, Hobart, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Wheeler, Winfield
Experience: State representative 2014-2018, reelected 2020; small business owner
Committees: Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development (vice chairwoman); Family, Children and Human Affairs; Rules and Legislative Procedures
Provided
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
20th House District
Represents: LaPorte
Experience: State representative since 2016; small business owner
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Government and Regulatory Reform; Roads and Transportation (chairman)
Provided
State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland
State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland
1st Senate District
Represents: Highland, Dyer, Griffith, Merrillville, St. John, Schererville
Experience: State senator since 2022; project manager
Committees: Education and Career Development; Environmental Affairs; Local Government; Pensions and Labor
Provided
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
2nd Senate District
Represents: East Chicago, Hammond, Munster, Whiting
Experience: State senator since 2008, previously served 1994-98; attorney
Committees: Appropriations; Ethics (vice chairman); Insurance and Financial Institutions (ranking member); Judiciary (ranking member); Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
3rd Senate District
Represents: Gary, Hobart, Lake Station, Merrillville, New Chicago
Experience: State senator since 2016; community relations manager
Committees: Appropriations (ranking member); Health and Provider Services; Public Policy; Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton
State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton
4th Senate District
Represents: Chesterton, Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Michigan City, Portage
Experience: State senator since 2021; attorney
Committees: Corrections and Criminal Law (ranking member); Ethics; Judiciary; Local Government (ranking member); Pensions and Labor; Rules and Legislative Procedure
Provided
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
5th Senate District
Represents: Valparaiso, Hebron, Jasper County, Wheeler
Experience: State senator since 2007; attorney
Committees: Appropriations; Health and Provider Services (chairman); Rules and Legislative Procedure; Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
6th Senate District
Represents: Lowell, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, DeMotte, Winfield
Experience: State senator since 2014, state representative 2012-14; small business owner
Committees: Environmental Affairs (chairman); Judiciary; Local Government; Tax and Fiscal Policy
Provided
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
8th Senate District
Represents: LaPorte County
Experience: State senator since 2016; consultant
Committees: Corrections and Criminal Law; Health and Provider Services; Local Government
Provided
