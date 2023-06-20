CROWN POINT — A Northwest Indiana state lawmaker has decided which candidate she's backing in what's expected to be a fiercely contested 2024 Republican primary for governor.

State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, announced Tuesday her endorsement of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch for the state's top job, based in part on Crouch's efforts in favor of advancing the Olthoff-sponsored House Enrolled Act 1342.

"This year, Suzanne and I worked together to pass a great bill with new protocols to protect individuals with disabilities. Her commitment to support the most vulnerable among us is only one reason among many that I ask you to join me in support of Suzanne for governor," Olthoff said.

Olthoff is the first Region Republican state lawmaker to publicly endorse a candidate in next year's GOP gubernatorial contest.

Crouch, a former state auditor and state representative from Evansville, is competing for the nomination at the May 7, 2024, primary election against U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Eric Doden, a Fort Wayne businessman.

