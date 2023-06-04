GARY — Four state lawmakers representing northern Lake County are planning a public forum to update their constituents on the work of the Indiana General Assembly.

The free event is set for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Savannah Center's Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway.

In addition to hearing from the elected officials on the state's annual legislative session, which adjourned April 28, residents are invited to share their opinions about the new laws approved at the Statehouse and their ideas for action by the 2024 General Assembly.

"I hope you can attend the public town hall I am hosting with other area legislators to learn more about new laws passed during the 2023 legislative session that will affect our daily lives," said Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, the event organizer.

Also participating will be Reps. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, and Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; and Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, the party's 2023 nominee for Gary mayor.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores