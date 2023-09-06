U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., traveled to South Korea last week trying to strengthen ties between the United States and its East Asian ally that's home to some 52 million inhabitants.

The two-term lawmaker, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations and Finance Committees, and leads the bipartisan Senate Korea Caucus, met with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss U.S.-Korea relations, strategies for countering mutual security and economic threats, and actions the United States and Korea can take with Japan to further the momentum of the Camp David Summit.

"It is critical that the U.S.-Korea alliance is both active and strong," Young said. "This productive trip reaffirmed the importance of the partnership between our nations."

During his Korea travels, Young also engaged with Trade Minister Dukgeun Ahn and other senior Korean government and business officials on Korean investment in Indiana and across the United States, along with other shared economic interests.

In addition, Young received an update from senior leaders of United States Forces Korea, which works to deter North Korean aggression and helps ensure security and stability in the region.

"I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress on ways to deepen U.S.-Korea economic and security cooperation to help preserve a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," Young said.

