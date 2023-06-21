Two more Lake County state lawmakers have announced their support for Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch's bid for the 2024 Republican nomination for Indiana governor.

State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, and state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, on Wednesday endorsed Crouch for governor over her intraparty rivals, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden.

"As members of the Senate, we have worked closely with Suzanne Crouch regarding Lake County issues. In her role as president of the Senate, we have seen firsthand her hard work and dedication. Residents of Lake County can trust that Suzanne will be a governor who is committed to them, and, for that, we offer our endorsement," Dernulc and Niemeyer said in a joint statement.

The senators' endorsement follows Tuesday's announcement by state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, that she's also backing Crouch in what's expected to be the first fiercely contested Republican gubernatorial primary in years.

Crouch, a former state auditor and state representative from Evansville, has served two terms as lieutenant governor alongside Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is barred by the Indiana Constitution from seeking a third consecutive four-year term.

