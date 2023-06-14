Valparaiso's efforts to require video streaming services pay a franchise fee of 5% of local gross revenue for using equipment located in the public right-of-way to transmit programming, similar to cable television companies, appear to be doomed.

The Indiana Court of Appeals on Tuesday directed the Marion Commercial Court to vacate its earlier denials of motions to dismiss filed by major streaming services and satellite TV providers and to "conduct further proceedings," which likely means tossing the litigation in its entirety.

That outcome was all but inevitable after the Republican-controlled General Assembly in April tucked a provision in the sprawling House Enrolled Act 1454 that redefined the term "video service" in connection with the franchise fee to specifically exclude satellite television and video streaming services — retroactive to July 1, 2006.

As a result, Valparaiso, Indianapolis, Fishers and Evansville seemingly no longer have grounds to seek past, current and future franchise fees from Netflix, DirectTV, Dish Network, Disney+ and Hulu.

The appellate court, in its 3-0 decision, did not outright dismiss the cities' lawsuit. Rather, it directed Marion Superior Judge Heather Welch to reconsider in light of the new, retroactive statute her earlier ruling, which found a sufficient basis under the law then in effect to preliminarily classify each streaming company as a video service subject to the franchise fee.

The General Assembly typically opts not to intervene in pending litigation. Though that tradition slowly has been dying in recent years.

In this case, state Rep. Craig Snow, R-Warsaw, sponsor of the measure, admitted in February he was approached on this issue by campaign donor and lobbyist Matt Bell of Catalyst Public Affairs Group, whose clients include DirectTV and Dish Network, and Snow agreed to stick the provision terminating the lawsuit in the legislation as a "consumer protection" effort.

The provision was stripped from the proposal April 11 by the Senate. But it made it back in April 28, during the final hours of this year's legislative session, as lawmakers worked to reach compromises on still-pending measures prior to final approval by both chambers and the governor.

