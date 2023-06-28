VALPARAISO — Work is expected to begin later this summer on the city's newest and largest park, to be known as the Valpo Sports & Recreation Campus, the city announced.

Valpo Parks has initiated bids for the project, which will be located on the city’s east side, just east of Ind. 49 from Vale Park Road north to County Road 500 North.

The first phase of the project will include four multipurpose fields with artificial turf and sports lighting, ten fenced-in pickleball courts, an accessible playground, a cross country running course, a wildlife sanctuary and comfort facilities.

"The projects in Phase I were chosen with extensive public input, as well as best practices and trends within the parks and recreation industry," Assistant Director for Valpo Parks Kevin Nuppnau said.

Vandals strike Portage neighborhood; police seeking surveillance images from residents Anyone with information and/or images of the crimes is encouraged to contact Detective Anthony Dandurand at 219-764-5705.

The anticipated cost of the first phase of the project is around $30 million and will include the extension of Memorial Drive from Vale Park Road north to County Road 500 North.

"Ideally, we’d like to see work beginning by late summer for these projects which are anticipated to take 12 to 15 months to complete," Nuppnau said. "We look to be opening attractions at the Valpo Sports & Recreation Campus late in 2024."

"We’re excited for these added offerings as well as the space to grow that this park represents," he said.

To learn more about Valpo Parks and upcoming projects, visit ValpoParks.org.

Photos: Valparaiso High School graduation 2023