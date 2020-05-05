Government prepared to offer immunity for testimony in Snyder trial

However, U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann, the new judge in the case, must first decide whether she will grant the government a second chance to convict Snyder.

Snyder’s lawyers are not arguing a second trial would violate the prohibition against double jeopardy, the constitutional protection against anyone being charged and tried twice with the same crime.

Prosecutors argued in a memorandum to the court, made public last weekend, that Snyder must stand trial again because double jeopardy doesn’t apply in this convoluted tangle of charges and countercharges that began when a federal grand jury indicted Snyder Nov. 17, 2016.

Prosecutors alleged Snyder twice solicited bribes, as Portage mayor, to steer city business to private vendors, once to towing firms working with the police department and a second time to a dealership for the sale of trucks for city garbage collection.

They also alleged Snyder evaded federal taxes owed by Snyder’s private mortgage contract business.

These charges were tried in early 2019.

A jury found Snyder innocent of bribery over towing and guilty of bribery involving city garbage truck purchases and tax obstruction.