Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy will join the board overseeing the South Shore Line commuter railroad as Porter County's representative, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday.

Holcomb also reappointed LaPorte County representative Jim Arnold, a member of the LaPorte School Board. And, the governor recently appointed a new St. Joseph County representative, County Commissioner Carl Baxmeyer of South Bend.

“I appreciate Gov. Holcomb's confidence in me and look forward to serving on the NICTD board," Murphy said. "I see that the growth of NICTD services translates into added opportunities for northern Indiana residents, businesses and visitors."

The five-member Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board of Trustees is made up of an elected official from each of the four counties the railroad serves, and is chaired by the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation, Michael Smith.

Lake County's representative is Gary Mayor Jerome Prince. Both he and Murphy, who is running for Valparaiso City Council this year, will need to win their elections this year to remain on the NICTD board.

Murphy replaces Jeff Good, a former Porter County commissioner who did not run for reelection to that position last year. Baxmeyer replaced Andy Kostielney, who resigned from the St. Joseph Board of County Commissioners last year to take a job with the engineering firm DLZ.

In addition to geographic representation, board membership among the four local officials must be divided evenly between the political parties. Prince and Arnold are Democrats, and Murphy and Baxmeyer are Republicans.

The new members join a board overseeing major capital projects that include the $649 million South Shore Line Double Track project between Gary and Michigan City, and the $945 million West Lake Corridor commuter rail extension from Hammond to Dyer.