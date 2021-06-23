 Skip to main content
Governor to deliver opening remarks at Influential Women Awards Banquet
Governor to deliver opening remarks at Influential Women Awards Banquet

Gov. Eric Holcomb

Gov. Eric Holcomb 

 Provided

Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver the opening remarks at the 10th annual Influential Women Awards Banquet, which honors both distinguished professional and up-and-coming women from across the Region.

More than 125 women from top Northwest Indiana companies like Centier Bank, NIPSCO, MonoSol and Franciscan Health are finalists for the awards. Organized by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association, a leading professional networking group for professional women in the Region, the awards ceremony is slated to take place Sept. 30 at Avalon Manor in Hobart.

“Across every Hoosier industry, women are making incredible contributions to the advancement of our state, our communities and our economy. Evenings like this help shine the spotlight on all of their achievements, and it’s an honor to join in recognizing Indiana’s Influential Women,” Holcomb said.

WATCH NOW: Green Door Books expanding to bigger spot in downtown Hobart

More than 300 professional women were nominated this year by their peers and members of the public for the impact they've had on their companies and communities. Two winners will be picked in 12 different industry categories, while three special awards will be conferred for leadership, empowering businesses and individual support.

Honorees traditionally have included corporate leaders, hospital administrators, educators, government officials and nonprofit leaders.

7:13 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford

Tickets are available for the event, which typically sells out quickly.

For more information, visit nwiiwa.org/2021-influential-women-award-finalists.

