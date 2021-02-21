$1.5M vehicle fleet purchase criticized; Gary police chief says they are sorely needed

GARY — A senior member in Mayor Jerome Prince’s administration is defending his decision to purchase 18 desperately needed new police vehicles for roughly $1.5 million from a local Ford dealer rather than through an open bid process or the state’s vendor system.
The purchase is facing scrutiny from the Gary Common Council, where members are questioning the base price and the price to specially outfit the vehicles. They also raised concern that the State Board of Accounts, Indiana’s auditing agency, could potentially flag it as inappropriate.
"When the audit is done by SBOA for 2021, are we out of compliance? I don’t believe we will be," Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said a recent council committee meeting.
Eric Reaves, the mayor’s senior adviser and head of community investment and redevelopment, disagrees.
He argued the purchase was done out of necessity and came together under extraordinary circumstances — at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the temporary shutdown of Ford manufacturing plants all across the U.S.
Reaves and Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said the police department is not only grappling with a limited number of police vehicles, but its fleet is largely made up of 2010 Ford Crown Victoria cars that are constantly breaking down and getting more costly to maintain.
Still, council members have criticized Reaves, who has no formal title within the police department, for largely orchestrating the purchase.
Reaves said he did consult with command staff overseeing equipment and vehicle maintenance, and it was the police department that determined how the new vehicles would be equipped.
“We needed cars. The Crown (Victoria vehicles), they’re very old, and the department was putting two, three officers into a single car on patrol. We needed to get cars, and there were no cars to be had,” Reaves said.
He said he handled the purchase, in part, because Prince’s administration is moving toward a central procurement process amid concerns that various department heads were spending money arbitrarily.
'Everything was shut down'
When Prince entered office last January, Reaves said he began asking department heads for a list of critical needs. Then-Police Chief Richard Ligon said the department desperately needed newer vehicles.
Around this same time, Prince had inherited former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson’s vehicle — a GMC Yukon — that was in poor shape and in need of numerous repairs, Reaves said. The Yukon had roughly 100,000 miles on it and required a lot of work, including new brakes, tires and a new transmission.
“We needed a reliable vehicle for the mayor so I went and got three quotes for an Expedition and an Explorer for the mayor and his detail,” Reaves said.
In purchasing those vehicles through Lake Shore Ford in Burns Harbor, Reaves said he inquired with the dealership about possibly buying more due to COVID-19 severing the availability of specially manufactured police cars nationwide.
“Everything was shut down, but (Lake Shore Ford) said they had some police vehicles coming in, and they said, ‘How many do you need?’ I asked, ‘How many you got?’” Reaves recalled.
Evans echoed Reaves on the pandemic’s impact, saying police vehicles are typically specially manufactured at Ford during a small, roughly two-month window annually, and when COVID-19 happened, that production window was cut short.
Price breakdown
Reaves said the city purchased 13 2021 Ford Explorer Police Interceptors and five 2020 Ford F-150s for $1,001,939 from Lake Shore Ford.
The dealership’s sale price was $38,671 for the Ford Explorer and $38,630 for the F-150s, but costs rose to be fully outfitted, Reaves said. Fully outfitted, the Explorer and F-150 models were $54,283 and $59,256 apiece, respectively, Reaves said.
The price of the actual vehicles is just over $1 million, but the total is closer to $1.5 million once interest is taken into account over the life of the four-year lease agreement, Reaves said.
Godwin and Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, said they question why the city didn’t use the state’s QPA, a database of vendors that were vetted already by the state and awarded contracts based on the competitive bidding process.
The QPA often is used by cities and towns, in lieu of having to get quotes, to ensure they are getting the best bang for their buck in making large purchases. It is administered by the Department of Administration Procurement Division.
Godwin and other council members said the council will request invoices for the 2020 purchases and the department's last batch purchase and outfitting in 2017 to compare while considering inflation.
The state QPA base price for a 2021 Ford Explorer is about roughly $32,000, said Sam Roberts, of Bloomington Ford, one of a handful of police vehicle vendors contracted through the state’s QPA system.
Roberts told The Times while Reaves is right in that COVID-19 “crimped” the availability of vehicles early on in the pandemic last year, cities and town still could order vehicles.
They just didn’t know when they would receive them.
“While the factory was down, we continued to place orders, and Ford would accept them, but no one could be given a production timeline,” Roberts said. “We had cars they could order, but we never heard from (Gary).”
Godwin and other council members do not agree with the administration’s characterizing of the purchase as an emergency or critical, especially when the police cars weren’t even delivered until the following year.
Roberts said he subcontracts with other companies to outfit his police vehicles. He said $59,000 for a total price of a fully outfitted Ford F-150, including bells and whistles, seemed a bit steep.
“To get from that base price range to $59,000, it’s almost absurd,” Roberts said.
'Ready for the road'
But Reaves said the cost is justified due to the cars being fully outfitted for police work.
The latest batch of vehicles purchased are fully equipped with lights, sirens, computers, front-and-rear radars, and e-ticket capabilities, which is fairly new technology for the department.
“These cars are all ready-for-the-road packages,” Reaves said.
Evans said the vehicles certainly will be a morale booster for the men and women in his department.
“Back in my day, we did a lot of our work at the office, but today, in 2021, it’s not just a police car, it’s a mobile office,” Evans said. “This also helps with overall morale, you feel better going to work and getting into one of these.”
Evans said the police department historically has purchased police cars through a variety of ways, including competitive bids and the QPA system.
He said the QPA is the most cost-effective method, but not always the most practical when in a time crunch.
Reaves said he also negotiated a better interest rate of 1% for the city with another bank, instead of going through Ford, which was hesitant to finance the vehicles due to the city’s past missed payments.
Evans said the city, having made its final payment of $300,000 to Ford this month, will be able to secure credit with the company once again.
Mike Kistler, sales manager with the Indianapolis-based Waymire Fleet & Lighting that specializes in outfitting police vehicles, told The Times it’s possible to reach a $59,000 price tag on a police vehicle, depending on the package.
Still, he too said it seemed a little high.
Chief: Vehicles sorely needed
Evans said the men and women of the Gary Police Department deserve nicer vehicles, after having to ride in the department’s fleet of 2010 Ford Crown Victoria vehicles.
“It costs a lot to keep them rolling. You could fix the transmission today, and something else will break down on them tomorrow,” Evans said.
He said having a newer fleet will help with recruitment and retention.
“That’s one of the things an officer looks at,” Evans said. “You should see what these other departments have; they look like spaceships.”