$1.5M vehicle fleet purchase criticized; Gary police chief says they are sorely needed

Godwin and Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, said they question why the city didn’t use the state’s QPA, a database of vendors that were vetted already by the state and awarded contracts based on the competitive bidding process.

The QPA often is used by cities and towns, in lieu of having to get quotes, to ensure they are getting the best bang for their buck in making large purchases. It is administered by the Department of Administration Procurement Division.

Godwin and other council members said the council will request invoices for the 2020 purchases and the department's last batch purchase and outfitting in 2017 to compare while considering inflation.

The state QPA base price for a 2021 Ford Explorer is about roughly $32,000, said Sam Roberts, of Bloomington Ford, one of a handful of police vehicle vendors contracted through the state’s QPA system.

Roberts told The Times while Reaves is right in that COVID-19 “crimped” the availability of vehicles early on in the pandemic last year, cities and town still could order vehicles.

They just didn’t know when they would receive them.