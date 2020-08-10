10 years of Indiana public policy on the ballot in this year's elections

They used that power to enact laws aimed at weakening labor unions, reducing corporate income tax rates, expanding access to charter schools and private school vouchers, eliminating the elected state superintendent of public instruction, and restricting access to abortion, among other conservative policy goals.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, last week said he's not certain how redistricting will play out next year, given possible delays in the census count and the unknown impact of the coronavirus pandemic on legislative procedures.

"At this point, there are many unknowns, but I'm confident we will find a way forward that is fair and transparent."

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, likewise said his members are "keeping a close eye on what is happening at the federal level to see how it might impact our redistricting process."

"Our state Constitution tasks the General Assembly with drawing new legislative and congressional districts after each census, and it's a responsibility that we take very seriously," Bray said.

"We need the new census data to draw the new maps, but as we know, the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our society at all levels and the census is not immune from that."