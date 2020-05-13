11 times more Hoosiers infected with COVID-19 than testing suggests, study finds

"It is important to stress that the vast majority of the people in Indiana have not been infected and represent the minimum pool of still susceptible individuals," Menachemi said.

"Therefore, as we slowly phase back and open the economy, we need to be extra vigilant with any and all safety precautions so that we do not lose the ground that we gained by hunkering down."

The researchers plan to conduct COVID-19 nasal swab and antibody testing on another 5,000 randomly selected Hoosiers in early June, followed by subsequent waves of additional testing in October and April 2021 to expand and confirm their findings.

Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said the initial results already are helping to guide state leaders in making decisions about how to move forward in Indiana and where to position limited resources.

"We're so grateful for this work. It's an important snapshot in time of what is happening in our state, and future testing phases will bolster our knowledge," Box said.

"Many, many people have recovered from this but never even knew that they were sick."